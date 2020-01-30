Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal

SHOWS:

"Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you. And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

"CHRISTINE SINCLAIR! THE ALL TIME INTERNATIONAL GOAL SCORING RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN!!!"

"She did it! Christine Sinclair is now international soccer's all-time leading goal scorer. Congratulations, @Sincy12 - you rock! #Sincy185"

4. STILL PHOTO OF CANADA'S CHRISTINE SINCLAIR (#12) TAKING ASHOT DURING 2018 CONCACAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH AGAINST JAMAICA

5. STILL PHOTO OF CANADA'S SINCLAIR CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATES AFTER SCORING GOAL IN OLYMPIC SOCCER BRONZE MEDAL MATCH AGAINST BRAZIL

6. STILL PHOTO OF CANADA'S SINCLAIR TAKING SHOT IN WOMEN'S WORLD CUP MATCH AGAINST CAMEROON

7. STILL PHOTO OF CANADA'S SINCLAIR (#12) FIGHTING FOR BALL IN OLYMPIC SOCCER MATCH AGAINST FRANCE

8. STILL PHOTO OF CHRISTINE SINCLAIR STANDING BESIDE HER STAR DURING CANADA'S WALK OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONIES

STORY: Canadian forward Christine Sinclair became the all-time top scorer in international soccer, breaking the mark held by American Abby Wambach when she netted her 185th goal against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday (January 29).

Sinclair, playing her 290th international, scored the milestone goal from close range in the 23rd minute of Canada's opening game at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers at H-E-B Park in Edinburg after tying the record with a seventh-minute penalty.

The 36-year-old Canadian captain opened the scoring when she scored from the spot and later tucked away an Adriana Leon cross with a right-footed shot from inside the box to make it 4-0 and take the record.

Sinclair left the game in the 47th minute and Canada ran out comfortable winners 11-0.

"Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you," Wambach, who amassed her 184 goals over 255 games, posted on her Twitter account shortly after Sinclair surpassed her total.

"And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

Wambach, who retired in 2015 after a 15-year career, had sole possession of the goalscoring mark since 2013 when she broke fellow American Mia Hamm's record of 158.

Sinclair has been the backbone of the Canadian team since making her debut as a 16-year-old at the 2000 Algarve Cup where she scored her first international goal.

She has established herself as one of the best players in the women's game and has competed at two Olympics, including in 2012 where she was the tournament's leading scorer with six of Canada's 12 goals.

Iranian great Ali Daei holds the men's international scoring record with 109 goals in 149 appearances.

