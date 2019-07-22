Canadian teen Maggie MacNeil wins shocking gold at swimming worlds

Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont., knocked off three-time world champion and defending Olympic gold medallist Sarah Sjostrom to win the women's 100-metre butterfly, posting a Canadian-record time of 55.83 seconds at the world aquatics championships on Monday.

Early on, Sjostrom was nearly one second ahead of MacNeil, who was fifth, but the Canadian took charge and caught the reigning Olympic champion with the fastest closing lap — 29.06 — of the eight-woman final and touched first. MacNeil not only handed the Swede her first loss in the event since 2013 but captured Canada's first gold medal at these worlds.

The 19-year-old MacNeil, making her worlds debut on the senior national team, turned in the eighth-fastest performance of all-time and is the second-fastest woman in history. She is also just the second female Canadian swimmer to ever win a world title, joining Kylie Masse, who won the 100 backstroke two years ago at worlds.

"I was really hoping just to get on the podium," MacNeil said, "but getting a gold is just unbelievable."

MacNeil's improvement arc this past year has been nothing short of sensational, according to CBC Sports swim analyst Byron MacDonald.

"A three-second drop in a best time is unheard of. She was already identified as a future talent but the future has come very quickly, indeed," says the University of Toronto swim coach. "She has a devastating kick and her turn is a difference-maker."

MacDonald adds the "very intelligent" MacNeil never appears to be affected by the pressure of being on the big stage.

Sjostrom was denied a record fifth title, crossing the line in 56.22, while Emma McKeon of Australia was third on Monday in 56.61. McKeon was second to Sjostrom in the 100 butterfly in the 2017 world final.

MacNeil, who recently completed her freshman year at the University of Michigan, was part of the Canadian women's 4x100 freestyle relay team that won a bronze medal on Sunday at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.

She qualified second for Monday's 100 butterfly final in a personal-best time of 56.52, only 6-100ths of a second off Penny Oleksiak's Canadian mark from her silver-medal winning performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Sjostrom qualified first in 56.29.

MacNeil's victory on Monday upped Canada's medal total to five in Gwangju, with two silver and two bronze at the two-week event that features swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo.

Pickrem collects bronze in 200m medley

Canada's Syndey Pickrem challenged for the lead over the last 50 metres of the women's 200 individual medley final on Monday but came up short, placing third in two minutes 8.70 seconds.

Katinka Hosszu, the unbeatable Hungarian, prevailed in a 2019 world-leading time of 2:07.53 for her fourth consecutive gold medal in the 200 IM at worlds. The 2016 Olympic gold medallist is also the three-time defending world champion in the 400 IM. Ye Shiwen of China rounded out the podium on Monday in 2:08.60.

"It might seem just another gold medal but for me it's really special to be here and be able to win," said Hosszu, who last year filed for divorce from her husband and training partner. "It's been a tough journey."

Japan's Yui Ohashi, who was considered a medal contender on Monday, was disqualified from the race.

The 22-year-old Pickrem, a dual Canadian/American citizen, shone at the recent FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis, finishing second in the 200 medley. Her 2:08.61 put her just behind Hosszu (2:08.50) and ahead of Melanie Margalis (2:10.41) of the United States.

Masse top qualifier for 100 backstroke final

Kylie Masse, the reigning world champion in the 100 backstroke, qualified first for Tuesday's final in 58.50 seconds. The native of LaSalle, Ont., won world gold in 2017 with a then-world record time of 58.10, breaking a mark that had stood for eight years.

But Masse's time had a much shorter shelf life as American Kathleen Baker swam 58-flat at the U.S. swimming championships last July.

Taylor Ruck, Masse's teammate, was third in qualifying Monday in 58.83 while Baker was fourth in 59.03.

Peaty captures men's breaststroke title

