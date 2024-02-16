'The Canadian Tiger' continues to conquer the slopes, offers tips for all ages

Nancy Greene Raine, a true Canadian legend, has left an indelible mark on the world of alpine skiing. With outstanding accomplishments, including two Olympic medals, one of which is gold, as well as an impressive tally of 13 world cups and 17 Canadian championships, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Now residing in Sun Peaks, the largest destination ski resort in Interior British Columbia, 'The Canadian Tiger' as she's aptly known, continues to live and breathe the sport. Remarkably, at 81 years young, she hits the slopes at least three times a week, sharing her wisdom and expertise with eager guests who wish to enhance their skiing abilities.

During my time at the resort, I had the incredible opportunity to join Nancy Greene on the slopes. Her invaluable advice has greatly improved my skiing prowess.

Glean some expert tips and tricks for your next skiing adventure by watching the video above!