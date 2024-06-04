Canadian vlogger accused of sedition in Trinidad

BBC
·3 min read

A Canadian YouTuber accused of sedition in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago has appeared in court and been ordered to surrender his passport.

Christopher Arthur Hughes, who posts under the account "Chris Must List", is known for videos in which he travels to dangerous places across the globe.

He was arrested on Thursday after publishing videos in which he interviewed Trinidadian gang members about their opposition to the government.

Mr Hughes was charged under the Caribbean country's Sedition Act once Trinidadian officials became aware of the videos.

On Monday, a judge in a Port-of-Spain District Court set the video blogger's bail at TT$100,000 (£11,709).

A lawyer representing Mr Hughes did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of the reports of a detained Canadian and was providing consular assistance.

The investigation into Mr Hughes began after he posted videos from Trinidad and Tobago to his YouTube page, where he has 326,000 subscribers.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said in a statement that the videos featured "individuals professing to be gang members, advocating criminal activities, and using threatening language".

Law enforcement sources told BBC News that police executed a search warrant at a location in west Trinidad, where Mr Hughes was staying. They seized several items during the search, including cameras and a laptop.

Over a number of years, Mr Hughes has developed an online persona as a globe-trotting content creator. His YouTube videos allegedly show him visiting the "most dangerous" areas in a long list of countries, including Haiti, Kenya and the United States.

Videos featuring Trinidad posted to the Chris Must List social media accounts - which were deleted from his YouTube account - appeared to show Mr Hughes in areas that local authorities consider "hot spots" due to the high crime rates.

He is seen or heard off-camera interviewing people in various Trinidadian communities, including a popular entertainer, a well-known senior police officer and schoolchildren.

Some videos appear to show Mr Hughes speaking with men in Trinidad and Tobago while they brandished handguns and assault rifles.

“Want to see toys?" one man says while showing the camera his high-capacity handgun in a video shared on the Chris Must List Instagram page. "For real. We don’t play out here.”

Prosecutors could recommend a summary trial, leaving the defendant some options. If he accepts that route, the matter would be decided by a magistrate. Mr Hughes could decide to have his case reviewed by the High Court, however, which would also bring stiffer penaltiies.

With a summary conviction, Mr Hughes could expect a fine of TT$3,000 or two years in prison. However, if he's convicted in the High Court - the highest judicial body on the islands - he could face a TT$25,000 fine and five years in prison.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian newspaper, Mr Hughes has previously faced legal issues with authorities in Cuba and Somalia. The newspaper reports that he was deported from Cuba for flying a drone in Havana and deported from Somalia for throwing money at poor people.

In October 2023, the Privy Council in London, which is Trinidad and Tobago's highest appeal court, dismissed an appeal challenging the constitutionality of sections of the former British colony's Sedition Act.

Yasin Abu Bakr, who led a deadly 1990 attempt coup against the Caribbean nation's government, was among several notable people to have been charged with sedition in Trinidad.

Bakr was charged in connection with comments he made during a sermon in 2005. Seven years later Bakr's trial ended in a hung jury and a retrial was ordered. He died in October 2021, before a retrial could be held.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • NHL’s Move to Salt Lake City Is Latest Sports Downsizing

    Sometimes, smaller is better. For decades, major sports leagues have tried to place teams in the country’s largest markets in the hopes of selling more tickets and sponsorships as well as satisfying broadcasters who want to reach the largest number of viewers possible. But in recent years, leagues have embraced the charms of smaller markets. Teams have moved to cities like Oklahoma City, Las Vegas and Winnipeg, Manitoba, in search of financial incentives, newer arenas and stadiums, and more devo

  • One dead, dozens injured in Ohio mass shooting

    At least 25 people have been shot in the US city of Akron, police say.

  • AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

    India begins counting votes in marathon election expected to bring Prime Minister Modi a third term NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Tuesday began counting more than 640 million votes in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. The 6-week-long election was seen as a referendum on Modi. If the 73-year-old wins, it will only be the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term afte

  • A grant program for Black women business owners is discriminatory, appeals court rules

    NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. federal court of appeals panel suspended a venture capital firm’s grant program for Black women business owners, ruling that a conservative group is likely to prevail in its lawsuit claiming that the program is discriminatory.

  • In Indonesia, women ranger teams go on patrol to slow deforestation

    DAMARAN BARU, Indonesia (AP) — In a lush jungle at the foothills of a volcano in Indonesia's Aceh province, the song of gibbons in the trees mixes with the laughter of the seven forest rangers trekking below them. An hour into their patrol, the rangers spot another mammal in the forest with them. “Where are you going? What are you doing?” they pleasantly ask a man walking past, farming tools in hand. “Remember to not cut down trees wherever you go, OK?” The friendly engagement is just one tactic

  • Judge texted prosecutor during murder trial, then downplayed it. She almost lost her job

    The text messages were 'antithetical to her role as a judge,' according to a judicial commission that reviewed the matter.

  • Charges Against Couple Accused After Baby's Death Were Dropped Following DA's Incendiary TV Interview: Here's Why

    Fremont County District Attorney’s comments led to dismissed charges against a Colorado couple accused of crimes after the death of a 10-month-old baby

  • Louisiana lawmakers approve surgical castration option for those guilty of sex crimes against kids

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana judges could order surgical castration for people convicted of sex crimes against young children under legislation approved Monday, and if Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signs it into law, the state apparently would be the first with such a punishment.

  • Craft unfurls China's flag on the far side of the moon and lifts off with lunar rocks to bring home

    BEIJING (AP) — China said its lunar spacecraft unfurled the country's red and gold flag for the first time on the far side of the moon before part of the vehicle blasted off early Tuesday with rock and soil samples to bring back to Earth. The mission was hailed as a success in China, which has made significant advances in a space program that aims to put a person on the moon before the end of this decade. The Chang’e-6 probe was launched last month and its lander touched down on the far side of

  • Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

  • Mexican mayor killed hours after first woman elected president

    The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.

  • Kevin McCarthy Wants Matt Gaetz ‘Convicted’ Over ‘Underage Women’

    The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.

  • Fla. Dad Allegedly Confessed to Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter by Cutting Her Throat: Police

    Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, faces charges of murder and child abuse in connection with the death of his daughter, Melody Alana Rose Duran

  • Glendale police officer seen kicking teen in the face charged with assault. It was caught on video

    Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.

  • Police recover body of missing man Scott Kersey, relative remembers him as an 'outdoorsman'

    Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the

  • GOP senators warn judge against sentencing Trump to prison

    Senate Republicans are warning New York judge Juan Merchan not to sentence former President Trump to prison or house arrest or take any other action that could disrupt the likely GOP nominee’s ability to campaign ahead of the November election. It could take months for Trump to appeal his conviction on 34 felony counts related…

  • Dutch tourist accused of defacing ancient Roman villa in Herculaneum

    ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.

  • Stephanopoulos cuts off Trump lawyer after he suggests Biden was behind Trump conviction

    ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos clashed with former President Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, in a Sunday interview, over the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that President Biden played a role in bringing the hush money criminal case against Trump in New York. In an interview on “This Week,” Scharf repeatedly echoed claims of the former president,…

  • Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested

    The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.

  • German police officer dies of wounds suffered in knife attack

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted