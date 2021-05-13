Canadian voice actor Bev Standing sues TikTok for alleged illegal use of her voice

TORONTO — The popular social media platform TikTok has illegally used and profited from the voice of a professional Canadian voice-over artist, a civil lawsuit filed in the United States alleges.

In her untested statement of claim, Beverly (Bev) Standing is seeking unspecified damages and a permanent injunction against the short-form video site for what she alleges is the unauthorized use of her voice and lack of compensation.

Standing, of Welland, Ont., alleges she found out in November that TikTok was using her vocals for its female computer-generated voice. Among other things, she says some of the TikTok videos contained foul and offensive language.

"I get paid to speak. I get paid to represent brands," Standing said in an interview on Thursday. "By having my text-to-speech voice on TikTok — which I was not hired to do — it can be detrimental to my actual career."

Standing, who said she has hundreds of commercial clients in radio, television and the corporate world, said she wants to be acknowledged for her work. But she said she also has a larger purpose with the suit.

"It's really important for voice talent, clients and creatives to understand that you can't ... just use someone's voice without permission," she said. "You can't do it in the music world, you can't do it in the art world, and you shouldn't be able to do it in the voice world."

Delaware-based ByteDance, the corporate entity that controls TikTok and which is named as a defendant, did not respond to a request for comment. It has yet to file a statement of defence.

The suit filed this month in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, says Standing's voice and likeness are well known in the U.S. and elsewhere. She claims she has suffered "significant injury and irreparable harm" as a result of the alleged unauthorized use.

"Plaintiff has invested substantial effort in preserving, protecting, and honing her reputation, and has amassed substantial goodwill," her claim states. "By misappropriating plaintiff's voice and likeness, defendants have not only traded on plaintiff's earned goodwill, but are also depriving the defendant of the ability to control her reputation."

TikTok, she alleges, has created the "false and misleading representation" that she endorses various products and services when, in fact, she has not done so.

"Defendants' conduct, as described above, was deliberate and wilful, has created and will create a likelihood of confusion, mistake, and deception," she argues. "Defendants have engaged in such acts intentionally or with reckless disregard for whether the public is confused and deceived."

The claim requests a hearing by a jury which would, if it agreed with her, decide on an appropriate damages award.

Standing said she has had strong support from the voice-over community in taking on TikTok.

"I haven't got any work done," she said. It's been absolutely overwhelming."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

  • Alberta reports 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise

    Alberta reported 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,123 Albertans have lost their lives to the disease. Alberta labs completed 17,534 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a positivity rate around 10.4 per cent. In hospitals across the province, 737 people are being treated for COVID-19 — an increase of 32 from the previous day. Included in that number are 169 patients in intensive care. Deaths reported Wednesday included a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone who died April 20, a man in his 40s in the Calgary zone who died April 29, a woman in her 50s in North zone who died Monday, and a woman in her 60s in Central zone, who also died Monday. The province is getting closer to the two-million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As of end of day Tuesday, 1,975,341 doses had been administered, an increase of 28,337 from Monday's total. Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday the province expects to hit the 2 million milestone on Wednesday. Although active cases dropped slightly on Wednesday, Alberta continues to have the highest active case rate of COVID-19 in Canada and the United States. Here's how Alberta's active cases break down regionally: Calgary zone: 11,611 Edmonton zone: 5,606 North zone: 3,675 Central zone: 2,742 South zone: 1,311 Unknown: 17

  • Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots

    (Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines to tackle concerning coronavirus variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed. In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen influential infectious disease and vaccine development experts said there is growing evidence that a first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection against the coronavirus and its most worrisome variants discovered to date. Some of these scientists expressed concern that public expectations around COVID-19 boosters are being set by pharmaceutical executives rather than health specialists, although many agreed that preparing for such a need as a precaution was prudent.

  • Bradley on the mark as Toronto FC blanks defending MLS champion Columbus 2-0

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Captain Michael Bradley scored a goal and helped set up the other as Toronto defeated defending MLS champion Columbus SC 2-0 Wednesday for its first league victory of the young season. Bradley scored in the 13th minute and Jozy Altidore added an insurance goal in the 87th after Omar Gonzalez headed on a Bradley free kick to the burly striker, who nodded it home. The score could easily have been more lopsided, with Toronto (1-2-1) hitting the crossbar twice. TFC also had a penalty appeal for handball turned down in the 82nd minute. In earning his first victory at Toronto's helm, coach Chris Armas got a vastly improved performance from his team. TFC looked far more poised and less error-prone than in its previous league outings. Toronto came into the game having won just once (1-4-2) in all competitions in 2021. It was a first loss of the season for Columbus (1-1-2), which was missing a slew of injured players. The Crew arrived unbeaten in eight straight matches (6-0-2) counting last season’s playoffs. Columbus's last loss in MLS play was a 2-1 defeat at Orlando on Nov. 4, 2020. Bradley, enjoying more freedom to come forward under Armas, had a fine game with a rare goal and some deft playmaking. Venezuelan international winger/forward Yeferson Soteldo, who saw 34 minutes off the bench in his debut on the weekend, made his first start for Toronto and looked dangerous in the first half. He was substituted in the 64th minute after a quiet start to the second half, with newly signed Jamaican international Kemar Lawrence coming on to make his TFC debut. The five-foot-two 121-pound Soteldo, who took turns on the left and right wing as well as behind striker Ayo Akinola, delivered a probing free kick early on, and showed a good passing touch. Skillful on the ball, he promises to be a handful for MLS defenders. Soteldo almost opened his scoring account in the 26th minute when Nick DeLeon's shot hit the crossbar and cropped in front of the Venezuelan. Soteldo's shot was headed towards goal until a sliding Saad Abdul-Salaam got a foot to the ball, prompting the Venezuelan to look skywards in disbelief. Bradley scored early, on his second shot attempt after a goalmouth scramble that saw the ball hit at least 10 bodies following a Soteldo corner. It was Bradley's 13th career goal in MLS and his first since Sept 7, 2019. It also marked just the second goal conceded by Columbus in four MLs games this season. Armas made one change from the starting 11 beaten 2-0 Saturday at the New York Red Bulls with Soteldo replacing teenager Jayden Nelson. Altidore came on in the 62nd minute and hit the crossbar in the 75th after neatly making room for the shot. Forward Dom Dwyer, formally added to the TFC roster Tuesday, did not dress. Columbus coach Caleb Porter made five changes to the team that dispatched D.C. United 3-1 on the weekend. Both clubs have had to balance MLS and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play while dealing with a lengthy injury list. Reigning league MVP Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) has yet to feature for Toronto this season but is said to be nearing a return. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (thigh), another important part of the TFC puzzle, did not dress. Columbus was without Kevin Molino (hamstring), Aidan Morris (knee), Marlon Hairston (knee), Perry Kitchen (thigh) and Milton Valenzuela (thigh), Pedro Santos (knee) and former TFC defender Josh Williams (shoulder). Abdul-Salaam and Romanian midfielder Alex Matan made their first starts for the Crew. Columbus dressed just six substitutes, compared to nine for Toronto. It was 27 degrees Celsius at kickoff at Exploria Stadium, which was hit by a downpour as the teams warmed up. Toronto 'keeper Alex Bono made a fine save in the 16th minute to deny Zardes from close range after the Crew attacker lost his defender. Bono was called into action again in the 31st, tipping a hard Luis Diaz shot over the bar. Columbus had more of the ball as the first half wore on but had a hard time penetrating the Toronto defence. Columbus was saved by a Darlington Nagbe goal-line clearance in the 53rd minute when Gonzalez got a foot to a Soteldo corner. Soon after Bono was booked for taking down a Columbus player with a rash challenge outside his penalty box. Diaz shot just wide in the 58th minute off a Columbus corner. Wednesday's game was Columbus’s fourth in 12 days. Toronto was playing its third game in nine days with a match at New York City FC to come Saturday. Toronto opened the MLS season with a 4-2 loss to CF Montreal before tying the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 and losing to the Red Bulls. That marked the first time TFC has begun the MLS season winless in its first three matches since 2012 Columbus played the Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal to scoreless draws before downing D.C. United. NOTES: Wednesday marked the first time in eight outings in 2021 that Toronto had played in the same stadium … Toronto came into the contest having lost just one of its nine previous matches against Columbus (5-1-3 including the 2017 playoffs) … The game marked the 14th anniversary of Danny Dichio scoring TFC's first-ever goal … Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser, on loan to Columbus from TFC, was unable to play under terms of the teams' loan agreement … Toronto and Columbus play again May 29 in Ohio. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Canada must not extradite Diab regardless of coming French court decision: lawyer

    OTTAWA — The Canadian government should not be part of any further wrongful extradition of Hassan Diab regardless of the outcome of a looming French Supreme Court ruling, his lawyer said Wednesday. Donald Bayne told a virtual news conference the government should assure the Ottawa sociology professor and Canadians that the country will not be involved in any further injustice. A Jan. 27 decision by the French appeal court ordering Diab stand trial has been appealed by his French lawyers and Bayne said the French Supreme Court will decide on this appeal next Wednesday. "There was a wrongful extradition of a Canadian citizen, Dr. Diab, by Canada in 2014 — not for trial as legally required, but for further investigation," Bayne said. French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has consistently denied. After lengthy proceedings that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, Diab was extradited to France, where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement. In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against him for lack of evidence and ordered his immediate release. After that court ruling, Diab, 67, came back to Ottawa to live with his wife and young children. "While he was in solitary confinement in France, two experienced French investigative judges, experts in terrorism cases, investigated for over three years and produced a body of reliable confirmed, even scientific, evidence of innocence," Diab's lawyer said. The French Supreme Court held a hearing on Wednesday. Bayne said even if the court returns to the "sanity" of the investigative judges and rules in favour of Diab, the case will still be returned to the French appeal court, according to the rules of the country’s legal system. He said there are influential groups in France lobbying for Diab to stand trial and accused authorities in the country of pursuing him for political purposes. David Taylor, a spokesman for Justice Minister David Lametti, said the government is aware of the hearing that took place Wednesday, but it would not be appropriate to provide further comment as the domestic proceedings in France remain ongoing. Ihsaan Gardee, director of programs and communication at Amnesty International Canada, said his organization was deeply disappointed that French authorities pursued an appeal of the court decision dismissing the case against Diab. "It was particularly troubling that the appeal process took three years, once again, leaving Hassan and his family in a state of agonizing concern," he said. He said the process that Diab faced has been marked by violations of important international human rights obligations with respect to arbitrary arrest and detention, fair trials and holding him in solitary confinement. "The appeal ruling essentially opens the door now to more of the same," he said. The national co-ordinator of the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, an Ottawa-based coalition of 45 groups, called on the Canadian government to commit to not extraditing Diab. "We don't know what the outcome of the legal process in France will be. What we do have control over, though, is what happens in Canada," Tim McSorley said. "We're calling on Prime Minister Trudeau today to state in the strongest possible terms to his French counterparts that the pursuit of Hassan Diab must end." Trudeau signalled in March that Canada will "stand up" for Diab, but his words left Diab's supporters wishing Trudeau had been more forceful in pledging assistance. He said Ottawa has been communicating with officials in France about the case and will continue to do so. "It has been a priority for us to make sure that we're standing up for our citizens all around the world, with countries that are challenging, but also with our allies," he said. "And those conversations will continue." McSorley said there's also a need to fix the flawed Canadian laws that sent Diab down this path in the first place. "What happened to Hassan (Diab) has laid bare the fundamental flaws in Canada's extradition system," he said. He said leading experts on extradition law have been calling for change for years and the federal government must now listen. "These same experts have also presented concrete proposals on how these problems can be addressed," he said. "We're asking Prime Minister Trudeau, along with Justice Minister Lametti, to commit to making these changes to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again." Taylor of the Justice Department said that an independent review of Diab's extradition case conducted by Murray Segal, former chief legal adviser to the Ontario government, raised a number of important and complex issues around the extradition process, and offered recommendations that the department has already begun to implement. "These recommendations touch on operational policies and ways to increase the transparency, fairness and efficiency of the extradition process," he said in a statement. "The 124-page report also highlighted concerns that extradition is not well-understood by the public. The Department of Justice has taken steps to improve the information it provides to the public on how extradition works and what Canada does throughout the extradition process." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. ------ This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

  • Search continues for missing sturgeon fisherman as fiancé waits for word

    Dozens of fishing boats are searching the Fraser River between Chilliwack and Mission for a missing 29-year-old Abbotsford man who fell into the icy water on Friday while sturgeon fishing with a friend. Fishing guide Steve Simpson said that Damian Dutrisac and Simpson's friend Andrew Newton were fishing around 2 p.m. near the mouth of the Sumas River when the anchor of their boat got caught and both men were bucked off as water filled the back of the boat. "They panicked as they were trying to get the anchor out and as they were trying to pull up the anchor the water came up the back of the boat and threw Andrew off the boat and Damian off the boat," said Simpson who spoke to CBC's The Early Edition Wednesday morning with Newton. Newton said he swam to shore, making it to a small island, then had to wait for at least an hour to flag down a boat to get help. "[Newton] was distraught and he was absolutely beside himself. He threw up for half an hour just from pure exhaustion," said Simpson. Damian Dutrisac and his fiance Karyssa Mclean in happy times.(Submitted by Karyssa McLean) Three search parties left from Chilliwack, Fort Langley and Ladner early Wednesday to attempt to locate the missing fisherman. Dutrisac had just proposed to his fiancé Karyssa Mclean last September. She said he'd taken up sturgeon fishing recently and had only been out about three times. She was horrified when she learned how small the boat was — and the fact the two men had no life jackets on. She described her husband as a longshoreman who was strong-minded, loving and athletic. "One of our last conversations was how exciting it was to get married — how it didn't matter who was going to be there. It was a heartwarming touching conversation that I can't believe was one of the last," said Mclean. She knew something was wrong when he failed to reply to her text messages. "I didn't expect that you know," she said. On Friday night, an initial search was called off after it got too dark. Simpson says the waters of the Fraser are treacherous right now, swollen with the spring freshet. Chilliwack RCMP have no further plans to search, and Simpson said it deemed the water too dangerous to allow SAR to participate. Mclean says she'd just gotten her wedding dress and booked a venue for their marriage this upcoming October, and now all she can do is wait — and hope — he is found. "He was really, really loving — I was so lucky."

  • COVID-19 hot spot Banff beats down infection rate with more testing, isolation rooms

    The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically in Banff after having had the highest per capita rate in the province. At the end of last month, the mountain town had a rate of more than 1,070 active cases for every 100,000 people. As of May 12, however, the town has only the 60th highest rate in the province, says the town's director of emergency management. Silvio Adamo says hard work, ample testing and creating isolation rooms led to the significant drop in cases. "Our tactic was to identify people in our community as quickly as possible with COVID and get them in isolation so that they didn't spread the virus. And I think we were pretty successful with that," he said. Because many of Banff's hospitality and service industry workers live communally, achieving isolation can be a challenge. Adamo says the town was able to create 143 isolation rooms, which helped flatten the curve in Banff. He says only 11 people now remain in quarantine.

  • 600 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death recorded, as B.C. hits vaccination milestone

    More than 50 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Wednesday, as 600 new cases of the disease and one more death were recorded. Over 2,162,023 people in B.C. have now received a shot, and 2.5 million people have registered for the vaccination program, the provincial government announced in a statement. "COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down, but this milestone gives us hope of better days ahead. We have to keep going. We need all British Columbians to help make sure as many people as possible get their shots," Premier John Horgan said in a news release. In a separate written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that B.C. is now halting first dose shots with AstraZeneca because of limited availability, with the remaining supply held for second doses. All previously booked pharmacy appointments will go ahead, but no new bookings will be accepted. Henry and Dix said there are currently 5,887 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. A total of 423 people are in hospital, with 141 in intensive care. Overall hospitalizations have fallen by close to 13 per cent since a week ago, when there were 485 people in hospital with COVID-19. The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,625 lives lost out of 137,223 confirmed cases. In all, 2,277,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 115,295 second doses. Health officials are currently awaiting the results of studies looking at the effectiveness of interchanging different types of vaccines for first and second doses. "No matter what your vaccine or when you may receive it, everyone will receive their second dose within 16 weeks of their first vaccine to maximize the protection for ourselves and those around us," Henry and Dix said. "Our province has ample vaccine supply with more arriving each week. Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine." Community-level data released Also on Wednesday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released the first of its promised new weekly reports on community level data from across the province. The report shows a wide variation in rates of vaccination, daily cases and test positivity. The Fraser Valley continues to represent the highest rate of new cases reported each day, topping out at an average of more than 40 daily cases per 100,000 residents in some parts of Surrey. Those same neighbourhoods have seen more than 20 per cent of tests come back positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, in some parts of the province — including the Central Coast, Telegraph Creek and the southern Gulf Islands — more than 80 per cent of people over the age of 18 have received their first dose of a vaccine. Earlier this week, the provincial government announced yet another extension of the state of emergency related to the pandemic, which will remain in place until at least May 25. The provincial government also announced this week it is going to start giving all workers in the province up to three days of paid sick leave if they have to miss work due to COVID-19. For employers without an existing sick-leave program, the government has promised to reimburse up to $200 a day for each absent worker. "This means workers won't lose pay when they feel unwell, hard-hit businesses will get the support they need and, together, we will stop the spread of this virus," said Labour Minister Harry Bains. Get a shot and stay home Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for their vaccination if they have not already done so. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location. People who are pregnant, front-line workers and residents of areas identified as COVID-19 hot-spots are also being prioritized. Travel restrictions remain in place as B.C. health officials race to vaccinate residents against the virus. Non-essential travel is not permitted between three regional zones, defined by health authority boundaries, until after the May long weekend. Violators can face a fine of $575.

  • Parrot percussionist plays music like a boss

    Einstein the parrot wants to start a band and play heavy metal music. He will name the band "3 Bird Night". Einstein will be the lead percussionist and with his talent, for rhythm, the band will be a big hit! Einstein loves any toy that makes noise and this ice cream scoop he found on the countertop is no exception. I wonder when he will release his first single? Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain! He knows the names of several animals and likes to make their sounds. In addition to his silly vocalizations, he likes to have conversations with his owners, talking, doing animal sound imitations, and acting silly. He also enjoys singing and dancing in some of his video compilations. With his amazing talking abilities and funny antics, Einstein the talking parrot’s videos will keep you entertained for hours! Einstein parrot is also famous for some of his silly quotes and sayings. Online, Einstein, the talking parrot is popular across many social media platforms. Einstein’s favorite places to talk at home is perched on the shower wall, in the kitchen on his drawer, and on his screened-in back porch. As stated on his website, Einstein’s mission statement: “To entertain and bring joy, to foster the human-parrot bond, and to convey that parrots are deserving of immeasurable amounts of patience, nurturing, and companionship.” Einstein’s website, einsteinparrot.com is designed to inform you about the care of parrots and also entertain you. As previously mentioned, Einstein is popular on many social media sites such as YouTube @einsteinparrot, Instagram @einsteinparrot, Twitter @einsteinparrot, and Facebook @einsteintexanparrot. Living with a parrot is a big commitment. Parrots live a very long time. A parrot such as Einstein can live to be 50 or 60 years old. Many larger parrots like Macaws can live to be 100 years old. They all require a lot of care, proper nutrition, training, time, and patience. Parrots need a lot of attention and lots of toys and activities to keep from being bored. Parrots are also expensive, a large cage is an investment, and plenty of play perches to spend out of cage time. Specialized veterinarian care is also required. Most of all they require your companionship and a forever home. Many people decide after the first few years of parrot ownership that the responsibility is too great and the parrots become neglected and sometimes abandoned. When that happens they are sent to parrot rescue facilities to be adopted by a new family or some spend their lives in sanctuaries. It is often said, “Having a parrot is much like raising a raising a 2 to a 3-year-old child for the rest of your life!”

  • 'It is far worse than I thought': N.W.T. communities down river brace for flooding

    After seeing the impact of flooding in Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, N.W.T, the next communities along the Mackenzie River are preparing for a flood year like no other. Last fall, the river froze with unprecedented high water levels, which is now making for a very unpredictable breakup. Half of Fort Simpson was partly under water and hundreds of residents had to be evacuated. Meanwhile, Jean Marie River, a community of about 100 people, was practically abandoned over the weekend as houses filled with water. The school and buildings will need major repairs. The smell of fuel still lingers in the air after the powerful flood water and ice blocks uprooted fuel tanks over the weekend. WATCH | A view of the flooding in N.W.T. from above: Now, communities downstream are readying themselves for what could come. Mayor Frank Pope in Norman Wells, N.W.T., said the amount of flooding took most by surprise. "It is far worse than I thought it could ever be," Pope said. Though the community does not usually flood, the mayor says they are ready to act as an evacuation site for others. "The Heritage Hotel has told us they will make 20 rooms available in case of emergencies for people who may have to come here and we're looking at getting cots … set up in our community hall for families and people who may need other assistance," he said. "So we're ready to accommodate people from other communities." A map showing Fort McPherson, Norman Wells, Tulita, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River and Hay River. All communities are either currently affected or are potentially at risk of flooding.(CBC) Norman Wells currently has eight elders who were evacuated from Fort Simpson in its elders' centre. "I feel so badly for the people in Hay River, Jean Marie and Fort Simpson and I hope that's the end of the bad stuff and things will recede and they can get back to normal," Pope said. He acknowledged there's a lot of work ahead of them before that. Pope said the town currently has space for at least 100 people, but that number could grow once the community hall is set up and, "if we had to, the school gym." A road flooded in Fort Simpson, N.W.T, on Saturday, one day before a general evacuation was called for the town. (Submitted by Val Nahanni) Further north, Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has started preparing for flooding by first reviewing its emergency response plans. Senior Administrative Officer Gary McBride said COVID-19 protocols issued by the chief public health officer may slightly alter those plans. McBride said the community hall and school gym would be turned into evacuation shelters if the hamlet was to flood, but it wouldn't affect the whole community "The only concerns we would have are the people at the lower levels and then there's a number of homes and camps out by the ferry crossing and these would be at risk as well." 'More and more unpredictable' The flooding of Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson also shocked Tim Tomezynski, Tulita's fire chief. "We've been notified that the water levels are high and we can see that here as well, but we did not expect to see the results — the absolute horrific results — that have happened since breakup and the flooding began. It was a total surprise," Tomezynski said. "Since my time here, this has been the worst that I have heard of." A road closed sign and caution tape blocking a flooded road in Fort Simpson. Tim Tomezynski, Tulita's Fire Chief described the floods as horrific: 'Since my time here, this has been the worst that I have heard of.'(Janice Norwegian) He said after watching what happened in Jean Marie River, they have organized with a company to empty gas tanks at the lower level of the hamlet if the water rises to a certain point. They have also set up markers to know when to alert residents to start preparing for an evacuation and when they need to leave. But with all these measures in place, there is still so much uncertainty about what will actually happen. "It's really hard to gauge this year because the river is acting different, the ice is acting different. It's not like the years past," said Tomezynski, adding the seasons are getting "more and more unpredictable." Tomezynski said they have people monitoring the river at all times and residents who are at their cabins above and below Tulita are also keeping an eye on things. So far, the Mackenzie has risen about eight feet and there was a bit of cracking ice, but nothing too concerning. "What we're very worried about … is if the Bear River breaks. That's when something could happen where the water could rush up if the ice gets blocked and jammed where the Bear River meets the Mackenzie. That's where we'll get some higher water and it could rise at a very rapid rate." If the town was to flood, Tomezynski said only the residents living on the lower road would be affected. The school gym would be opened as an evacuation centre and he is encouraging people to stay with other families members. "We're really trying to pre-plan and be as prepared as we can because we know how fast it can happen [and the] devastation has really made our resolve even higher." The minister of municipal and community affairs will be meeting with communities in the Sahtu and Mackenzie Delta regions Wednesday afternoon to check in on flood response preparations and see if they have enough support from the territorial government. Tomezynski hopes this will give communities the opportunity to, not only share information on what approaches have been working and what have not, but also be there to support each other.

  • Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the federal government to halt arms sales to Israel amid escalating violence in the region.At a news conference Wednesday, Singh said Canada must apply pressure to ratchet down the spiralling conflict in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank and prevent more guns from deployment in clashes he says breach international law."By arming one side of the conflict it is undermining the peace process and it is supporting illegal occupation," he said during question period later that day.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by asking all sides to protect civilians and end the violence, saying rocket attacks against Israel as well as violence at an iconic mosque are "unacceptable.""Canada supports Israel’s right to assure its own security," he said. "Places of worship are for people to gather peacefully and should never be sites of violence."On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole put out a statement condemning rocket attacks by Hamas militants as "indiscriminately targeting civilians."Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019, or 0.4 per cent of total arms exports, suggesting an embargo would have limited leverage.Dozens have died after Palestinian militants launched rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new air strikes against them this week, an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque — built on a hilltop site sacred to Jews and Muslims in the holy city.Singh's call adds weight to a resolution passed by delegates at the NDP policy convention last month that demanded Canada suspend arms dealing with Israel and freeze trade with Israeli settlements, drawing condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups.Internal party tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have nagged New Democrats over the past few months, but MP Matthew Green says NDP members stand united."I think it's been pretty unanimous," he said Wednesday in an interview."The tension comes from external conflation between what is happening by the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government ... and anti-Semitism."Green said dealing arms to countries that abuse human rights is a violation of international law. "And what we've seen in Sheikh Jarrah, the flash bombs in the Al-Aqsa Mosque — I can't fathom a scenario where a group of people would throw flash bombs into the Vatican."He also highlighted concerns around the continued expansion of settlements and evictions — an issue raised by Trudeau on Wednesday as well.Ahead of the NDP convention, more than 40 NDP riding associations endorsed a particularly contentious resolution that opposed a working definition of anti-Semitism set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), arguing it is used to chill criticism of Israeli policy. In response to the would-be resolutions, party members from 17 ridings — including some of those whose electoral district associations are against the IHRA definition — signed a letter sent to NDP riding presidents and obtained by The Canadian Press. "The NDP policy convention, where at least 99 per cent of attendees will not be Jewish, is neither the time nor the place to debate a resolution that condemns the definition of this pervasive hatred for the Jewish people," the March 26 letter stated.The resolution never made it to the virtual floor for a vote.Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 65 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 16 children, in the most severe outbreak of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war.This round of violence, like previous ones, was fuelled by conflicting claims over Jerusalem, home to major holy sites of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. The rival national and religious narratives of Israelis and Palestinians are rooted in the city, making it the emotional core of their long conflict.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.— With a file from The Associated Press Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This story has been clarified. A previous version said the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a site that is sacred to Jews and Muslims. In fact, the mosque is built on a hilltop site that is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

  • Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed B.C. teen

    A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 19-year-old Damien Seguin earlier this spring. Burnaby RCMP announced Wednesday that another 19-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the crash on March 26. The suspect was arrested at his home in Vancouver and the vehicle that investigators believe he was driving was seized from the same property, according to a news release. Police say they will recommend charges, but the investigation is still underway. According to the RCMP, Seguin was in one of three vehicles whose drivers and passengers got into some sort of confrontation near an intersection on Marine Drive in Burnaby in the early morning hours of the day of the crash. At one point, someone from one of the vehicles pepper-sprayed people in another vehicle. Seguin got out of the vehicle he was in and was then hit by a car, whose driver fled the scene, police say. His mother Nicole, who lives in West Kelowna, spent three days at his hospital bedside before he died. Seguin graduated from Burnaby South Secondary last year. His family describes him as funny, loveable and well-mannered. "I just wonder why something like this happens to someone so good who brought so much happiness to so many lives," his mother told CBC News in an interview last month.

  • U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

    Information published by the U.S. Treasury Department said that Zambada was removed from the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control. A department spokesman said Zambada was no longer engaged in sanctionable activities. El Rey, or The King, was arrested in 2008 after a gunbattle in Mexico City, where he was suspected of controlling smuggling through the capital's international airport.

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. There are 1,305,770 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,305,770 confirmed cases (76,676 active, 1,204,328 resolved, 24,766 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 6,189 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 201.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 48,431 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,919. There were 53 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 316 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 45. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.16 per 100,000 people. There have been 33,001,128 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,166 confirmed cases (85 active, 1,075 resolved, six deaths). There were 10 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 16.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 52 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. There have been 251,097 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 187 confirmed cases (eight active, 179 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 5.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 151,226 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 4,301 confirmed cases (1,621 active, 2,609 resolved, 71 deaths). There were 149 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 165.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,119 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 160. There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people. There have been 685,984 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 2,024 confirmed cases (124 active, 1,859 resolved, 41 deaths). There were nine new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 15.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight. There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people. There have been 317,271 tests completed. _ Quebec: 360,201 confirmed cases (7,756 active, 341,433 resolved, 11,012 deaths). There were 745 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 90.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,811 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 830. There were 11 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.43 per 100,000 people. There have been 8,694,189 tests completed. _ Ontario: 499,412 confirmed cases (29,962 active, 461,076 resolved, 8,374 deaths). There were 2,320 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 203.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 19,779 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,826. There were 32 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 187 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.83 per 100,000 people. There have been 14,406,591 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 43,143 confirmed cases (3,940 active, 38,203 resolved, 1,000 deaths). There were 364 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 285.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,064 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 438. There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.5 per 100,000 people. There have been 725,948 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 43,673 confirmed cases (2,016 active, 41,149 resolved, 508 deaths). There were 183 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 171.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,453 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 208. There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.1 per 100,000 people. There have been 803,830 tests completed. _ Alberta: 213,635 confirmed cases (24,962 active, 186,550 resolved, 2,123 deaths). There were 1,799 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 564.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816. There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.01 per 100,000 people. There have been 4,332,160 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 137,223 confirmed cases (6,074 active, 129,524 resolved, 1,625 deaths). There were 600 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 117.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,298 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 614. There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 31 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.57 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,589,096 tests completed. _ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (two active, 80 resolved, two deaths). There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. There have been 9,129 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 114 confirmed cases (57 active, 57 resolved, zero deaths). There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 126.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 20,946 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 594 confirmed cases (69 active, 521 resolved, four deaths). There were eight new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 175.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 54 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. There have been 13,585 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Rocky Mountain House hospital temporarily closing its emergency department

    Rocky Mountain House Health Centre's emergency department will be closed for a 16-hour period due to a shortage of available doctors. Alberta Health Services said in a release the emergency department closed at 3 p.m Wednesday to allow physicians and staff to treat and discharge remaining patients. The department is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday. "This is a temporary situation, due to COVID-19 impacting the availability of physicians across the zone who are able to provide locum coverage," states the AHS release. "Central Alberta has a number of physicians who are impacted by COVID-19 or in isolation due to being a close contact, limiting available resources." Inpatients will not be affected by the closure and on-call coverage will still be provided for obstetrical patients. "AHS exhausted all efforts to find physician coverage during this time, locally, within Central Zone, and provincially, but have not been able to find physicians to cover the ED during this time," AHS said in the release. Anyone needing urgent emergency medical care in the area is asked to call 911. Emergency calls will be rerouted to other central Alberta health care facilities, including those in Sylvan Lake, Rimbey, Sundre and Red Deer. Other Alberta hospitals are having similar physician coverage issues; Fairview Health Complex emergency department was closed for a 12-hour period that ended Wednesday morning and the Elk Point Healthcare Centre emergency will close for 24 hours, starting Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

  • Study suggests neonic pesticides harming monarch butterfly eggs

    A recently published study suggests that one of the world's most common pesticides may be contributing to the decline of one of its most-loved butterflies. University of Guelph researcher Ryan Norris conducted one of the first real-world studies on monarch butterflies and so-called neonic pesticides. He says the chemical seems to reduce the number of eggs that successfully hatch. "It's the first field evidence that neonics can have a negative impact on larval survival of monarchs," Norris said in an interview Wednesday. Monarchs undergo one of nature's most remarkable migrations, fluttering all the way from Canada to Mexico and back. But their numbers have declined more that 80 per cent over the last two decades and scientists are trying to find out why. Neonicotinoid pesticides are widely applied to common crops such as corn and often drift onto other plants, including milkweed, which monarchs depend on for nesting and food. Monarchs actually prefer milkweed growing alongside or within cultivated fields, Norris said. "We don't know why. But that's where they get hit the hardest (with neonics)." The research, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, involved Norris and his colleagues working with a farmer near Halton, Ont. The farmer planted one half of a small plot with corn seed that had only been treated with a fungicide and the other half with corn that had been coated with clothianidin, a common neonic. Milkweed was deliberately planted along with the corn to attract monarchs. Over two years, the scientists found that monarch eggs on the neonic plot had a three per cent less chance of successfully hatching. It sounds small, said Norris, but with the large number of eggs monarchs lay, it adds up to big numbers. "(That) could easily mean millions of larvae that are dying each year because of the neonics." Neonics are increasingly implicated in plummeting numbers of pollinators such as bees. The chemicals are banned in the European Union and in some U.S. states. In 2018, Health Canada proposed to tightly restrict the use of neonics, including a ban on all outdoor applications of clothianidin. It is currently re-evaluating that stance and is expected to announce an updated decision next spring. Millions of monarchs migrate each winter to a small area of mountaintop forest in central Mexico, where scientists estimate their population by measuring the area of trees turned orange by the clustering butterflies. That area has shrunk to just over two hectares, down 26 per cent from last year, says the Centre for Biological Diversity. Monarchs are considered a species of special concern in both Canada and Mexico. The black-and-orange butterflies face many threats other than pesticides, Norris said, but pesticides seem to be part of the problem. "This is yet another piece of evidence of how neonics can influence the biodiversity on our landscape," he said. "They are having a serious negative impact." Although monarchs aren't important pollinators, that's not the only measure of a species' value, Norris suggested. "Monarchs, in many people's minds, represent butterflies," he said. "When they think butterflies, they think monarchs. "They serve a really important role as a connection for people to butterflies and to nature." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021. Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

  • Jump in U.S. inflation may signal that history is repeating itself

    It suddenly seems that worrying about inflation has gone mainstream. What was so recently a quirky idea has shifted into a media mass movement as markets sag and news reports are filled with talk of rising prices. Wednesday's latest consumer price index (CPI) data from the United States showing inflation rose to 4.2 per cent instead of the expected — though already high — 3.6 per cent only added to the apprehension. For Canadians thinking this is a U.S. phenomenon that we can safely ignore, don't count on it. If inflation really does kick in, price rises in a deeply entangled North American economy will not be stopped by a thin border. If we're not there yet, we are likely to catch up. The reason for that "if" in the previous paragraph is that one or two sharp rises in inflation do not necessarily signal an inflationary trend. On the other hand, nearly three generations of North Americans who have never witnessed true inflation in their adult lives have few reference points to decide for themselves if what we are seeing really is the beginning of inflation. Learning from experience One way to help rectify that is to find someone, maybe a grandparent, who witnessed the onset of serious inflation in the 1970s and 1980s. In lieu of a handy grandparent, I tracked down 82-year-old David Laidler, professor emeritus at Western University in London, Ont., who in the 1960s was an early expert on the subject and says he is worried that history may be repeating itself. But before making Laidler's case, it is probably a good idea to explain why Wednesday's U.S. inflation figures, while worse than expected, may not be as astounding as they appear. It is also important to remember that there are many smart economists, including those at our central banks, who insist this is a blip, not a trend. For one thing, the inflation numbers getting all of the attention include volatile food and fuel prices. Central banks use a measure of inflation with the volatile parts taken out, called core inflation. Core remains under two per cent. Also, those current year-on-year numbers are a comparison of recent prices with those that were unusually low a year ago due to pandemic shock. Earlier this week, as markets had already begun trembling in anticipation of Wednesday's inflation data, senior U.S. Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard repeated the central bankers' assertion that inflation is just surging temporarily as the economy goes from full stop to full throttle. Lael Brainard, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve Board official, said this week that price rises are temporary and that cutting stimulus to stop inflation would hurt the recovery.(Brian Snyder/Reuters) "Remaining patient through the transitory surge associated with reopening will help ensure that the underlying economic momentum that will be needed to reach our goals ... is not curtailed by a premature tightening," Brainard said in a speech on Tuesday. It appeared that markets were not listening. One of the reasons may be that CPI is not the only inflation indicator being bandied about this week. Another is something called the five-year breakeven rate, a comparison of government-issued zero inflation bonds to other five-year bonds. A glance at the above link will show the market expects a sharply rising inflationary trend. Almost everyone you talk to says they have noticed things getting more expensive. Business leaders, including the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, say their costs are rising, and the companies they control have begun to increase prices to compensate. Ringside seat And according to economist David Laidler, that's exactly how inflation started last time around in the late 1960s and '70s. "Let me be clear, I wrote my first article that had to do with the theory of inflation in 1965, so I was there at the beginning," the economist quipped in a phone interview. Earning his PhD with Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman at the University of Chicago, Laidler had a ringside seat watching price rises eat away at the value of money over the next 20 years as inflation rose to the high teens. David Laidler, professor emeritus at Western University in London, Ont., was an early expert on inflation and says he's worried that history may be repeating itself. The economist wrote his first article on the theory of inflation in 1965.(Western University) Laidler says that most people, including central bankers, were caught by surprise. "You get prices of particular inputs going up, and everything gets put down to special, local instances," he said. But Laidler says those special, localized cases were actually symptoms of a broader cascade of effects spread through prices and wages. "What's happening is demand is beginning to percolate through goods markets.... The goods producers start trying to increase output and they need more inputs for that, and they begin to run into bottlenecks," he said. "And then the prices go up there and then the guy who's selling to consumers says, 'Well, gee, I have to raise my price because my input prices have gone up.'" WATCH | Bank of Canada optimistic about post-pandemic recovery: Laidler says when you look at prices of things such as lumber and steel and copper — and when you see the shortage of workers with the right skills — it is credible to imagine the same thing is happening all over again. "And if what happened in the late '60s and early '70s happens again, the authorities are going to say, 'Oh, this is a temporary thing, we don't have to worry about it.'" He says that could allow inflation expectations to get embedded, making it a "real pain in the neck" to muster the political will to stop it. Laidler says while rising house prices are not considered inflation because they are assets, not consumer goods, they have in the past been an indicator of coming inflation. But he says if you think we are entering a period of inflation, this is the time to buy real goods such as cars, appliances — things that will last but could become more expensive in the future. Saint-Tropez in your future? If you think inflation is coming, it may be time to spend on durable goods or a nice holiday once COVID-19 restrictions end.(Eric Gaillard/Reuters) He remembers someone asking him back in the 1970s what to do with their money, and he recalls offering only slightly tongue-in-cheek advice that they should spend it on a good holiday because at least they will have their memories. And while Laidler is pleased to share his own memories of an earlier era of inflation, he adds this proviso that clearly does not just apply to him: "Anyone who says they really know what is going to happen over the next couple of years without a doubt is not to be trusted." Follow Don Pittis on Twitter @don_pittis

  • Integrity of Métis Nation is riding on MN-S election results, says candidate

    The battle that has been waged between the Métis National Council and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan is now being fought in the trenches as MNC President Clem Chartier is among those challenging MN-S incumbent Glen McCallum for the position of president. Chartier holds that the direction McCallum is taking the MN-S, particularly with the formation of a tri-council with the Métis Nation of Alberta and Métis Nation of Ontario, will send the MNC back to the days when it served as a pan-Aboriginal organization. He contends that the MNO, with the support from MN-S, has extended its membership to include people well beyond the Métis homeland who do not fit the definition of Métis adopted by MNC and its five provincial governments, which includes MN-S. “It’s jeopardizing the future of the Métis Nation in terms of the successes that we’ve gained and, in particular, it affects the Métis National Council, which is the governance infrastructure of the Métis Nation,” said Chartier. “This election is going to be very critical as to the future of the Métis National Council and that is one of the major reasons I’m running because I want to protect the integrity of the Métis Nation, its homeland and its citizenship,” Chartier added. He continues to serve as president of MNC. He will resign that position should he be successful in his bid to become president of MN-S, he tells Windspeaker.com. As far as McCallum is concerned the MN-S has stuck by the resolution passed by the MNC defining who is Métis and he has joined with his fellow presidents of the MNO and MNA in calling the MNC “increasingly dysfunctional.” McCallum also says there has been benefits to MN-S collaborating with MNO and MNA and he considers that relationship one of his accomplishments this past term. In June 2019, the three Métis governments in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario joined forces to collaboratively advance the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreements that each signed with the federal government. The following year, they met with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett to continue to advance those agreements. “If it wasn’t for the tri-council signing that core governance agreement, I don’t believe we’ll ever get to the point of legislation,” said McCallum. Presidential candidate Mary Ann Morin also sees a value in the relationship between the MN-S, MNO and MNA, although she refuses to call them a tri-council because “Do they have letterhead?,” she asks. “That’s only three provinces that are working together to move forward despite the paralysis of the Métis National Council not calling a board meeting in the past two years. So they’re moving forward to ensure that it's in the best interest of the citizens,” said Morin. She adds she would be willing to work with the MNC if it “wants to bring us all back together as a group and work through these issues. I'm all-in again dependent on what my citizens want.” Morin was elected as treasurer for MN-S in 2017, but her term was not without controversy. Four months after being elected, she was removed because she claimed a lack of transparency in financial dealings. She was reinstated by a court ruling in May 2020. Morin says that if she is elected president she will change the structure of the organization, which is now “unhealthy for not only the people at the work environment, it's also unhealthy for the citizens of the whole.” Fourth presidential contender Karen LaRocque says work needs to be undertaken to “bring the organization back to the people because it's the people that lead not me.” “In order for us to build and to be able to sit at the table with any level of government, we have to ensure that we’ve got our people behind us. I think if we had that strength behind us again, I think we’d see a lot of things turning when it comes to those government negotiations,” said LaRocque. LaRocque unsuccessfully challenged McCallum in 2017. Since that time she says she has gained confidence as CEO of Les Filles de Madeleine, a provincial organization with the mandate to provide a voice for Métis Nation women across the province of Saskatchewan. LaRocque says she’s gained a reputation as a strong leader. “The big push right now between MN-S and MNC is this tri-council and the definition of who we are and trying to push the national approach and trying to push the nationalist agenda. Make no mistake, I’m a nationalist through and through … but we’re fighting over a definition instead of dealing with what could have been a very lucrative term for us in developing our governance framework, developing our frameworks for the benefits our people deserve,” said LaRocque. Morin says many opportunities have bypassed the citizens of the MN-S because of the “very unsettled period” of the last four years. “You look out into Métis Nation Alberta and Manitoba Metis Federation and you can see the growth in those areas of education and health and tourism opportunities for economic development, and within Saskatchewan we've been … kind of staying status quo all these years,” she said. Chartier says the opportunities are here now with the Liberal government. “We have a window of opportunity and I don't know if it's closing or not. If the Trudeau government gets re-elected they will have another four-year opportunity to pursue real and substantive Métis rights. That's what I'm hoping happens,” said Chartier, who points out that acquiring land is one of his priorities. McCallum also sees opportunities with the Trudeau government. “I know what I want for this province. I want the best. We’ve been left behind so long. With the relationship we built with the federal government, I love what they’re doing; the open door that they have and to be able to sign agreements and those agreements are in the best interest of the Métis people in Saskatchewan,” said McCallum. “For me, I only answer the questions of what’s right for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.” Voting runs from May 14 to May 21, with the exception of Sunday, in the 12 regions. Advanced polling is held May 22 and general election day is May 29. Only those who are registered Saskatchewan Métis or have letters of registry, and are at least 16 years of age, may vote. Chief Electoral Officer Gwen Lafond estimates 16,000 people are eligible. Ballots will be cast for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer. Windspeaker.com By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

  • Reopening plan for P.E.I. coming next week, premier says

    Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday. "We really want to give some kind of a blueprint for Islanders and Island businesses … to let them know what the summer could and should look like," Premier Dennis King said. "This time last year we rolled out the safe restart plan and our intention would be to [introduce] safe restart 2.0, essentially." There's so many factors that are in place. — Premier Dennis King This hinges on the hope that more people will get vaccinated, and that COVID-19 variants and the third wave elsewhere in Canada will be manageable. King said that plan, or blueprint, is expected to come by the middle or end of next week. Additionally, King said he hopes the Atlantic bubble can open sometime in the coming weeks. "We're really really hopeful that it's sometime in early June that we can begin that and also, you know, when it's safe to do so, to bring our seasonal residents and our family reunification streams back online," he said. "Hopeful, and planning, but there's so many factors that are in place here." The premier said it's still undetermined when P.E.I. would open to the rest of Canada. Could be 'more challenging summer' for some businesses Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO with the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce, said this plan is a priority for "all businesses and for families looking to reunite with those who aren't in the province." She said she hopes the plan has guidance for businesses during the summer months, especially those hardest hit by the pandemic. 'This could be a more challenging summer for businesses than even 2020, depending on what travel restrictions are in place,' said Penny Walsh-McGuire.(Kirk Pennell/CBC) Walsh-McGuire said government supports will need to continue into the summer. "We're very pleased to hear that the premier is lobbying for things like the continuation … of the Canadian emergency relief fund for wages and for rent," she said. "This could be a more challenging summer for businesses than even 2020, depending on what travel restrictions are in place." She said there is a lot of uncertainty heading into the summer and "any certainty that we can give businesses in terms of going forward will be really helpful." 'They need to know what to expect' Colin Younker, a member of the chamber who has businesses in Charlottetown, said it's been "a roller-coaster of a year" for businesses, and a reopening plan is critical for the summer. Colin Younker said this summer will likely look similar to last summer, and hopes government supports stay in place — especially for harder hit sectors. (Kirk Pennell/CBC) "They need to know what to expect, and how they can put their plans into motion," he said. "We look forward to seeing that and we're excited that that plan is in the works. We're hoping it'll be good news for Island business." Younker said this summer will likely look similar to last summer, and hopes government supports stay in place — especially for harder hit sectors. "It'll be very important for the survival of those businesses." More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. The military says Cpl. Lars Callsen, of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, has been charged with one count of negligence. The military says the case is proceeding through the military justice system. In late October, 29-year-old Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment was shot while taking part in live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. Choi, who was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry at the time, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. He died the next day. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • U.K. study says expect more reactions from mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

    Preliminary results of an ongoing study in the United Kingdom suggest alternating the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines causes more frequent mild to moderate symptoms, but there are no other safety concerns from mixing those vaccines. However, researchers at the University of Oxford have not yet determined how a combination of shots would affect the immune system's response compared with sticking with the same COVID-19 vaccine for both the prime and booster shots. They say in a peer-reviewed letter published in The Lancet on Wednesday that an increase in short-term adverse reactions occurred after the Pfizer vaccine was followed four weeks later by AstraZeneca, or vice versa, as part of the study that began earlier this year. Chief investigator Matthew Snape, associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford, said initial data are being released to inform people about symptoms as several countries consider mixing vaccines. "The results from this study suggest that mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunization, and this is important to consider when planning immunization of health-care workers," Snape said in a EurekAlert! statement issued by the service, which provides science-related releases. Researchers also noted that while the study participants were aged 50 and over, it's possible that adverse reactions may be more prevalent in younger people, though they did not provide any details. Results on whether immune response to mixed doses would be affected are expected to be released by the Oxford team in the coming months. Snape said they've adapted the ongoing study to assess if early and regular use of acetaminophen in Tylenol, for example, reduced the frequency of fever and mild to moderate pain. The study recruited 830 people to evaluate four combinations of vaccination: a first dose of AstraZeneca followed by either a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine or another dose of AstraZeneca, or the Pfizer vaccine followed by a second shot of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer. Research was expanded last month for a new study with 1,050 volunteers who received either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine before randomly getting either the same vaccine for their second dose or the Moderna or Novavax vaccine. Horacio Bach, an infectious diseases expert at the University of British Columbia, said the small size of the initial study does not make it possible to know whether some people would get severe reactions from mixing the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. AstraZeneca, for example, was tested in about 32,000 people but rare blood clots were not detected until millions of people received the vaccine, which a national vaccine panel in Canada has suggested should be sidelined in favour of the "preferred" Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Bach said it's possible that knowing about an increase in adverse reactions from mixing vaccines could deter some people from getting a second dose, though symptoms following vaccination from even the seasonal flu shot vary widely. Three Canadians — in Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec — have died from a rare blood clot associated with AstraZeneca. On Wednesday, even as the federal government announced it's expecting to receive hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine, Nova Scotia and Manitoba said they would limit its use to second doses after similar restrictions on Tuesday in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. Some of the provinces have used up their AstraZeneca supply. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday the province is expecting to use some of its forthcoming supply of AstraZeneca for second doses and more doses had been distributed to pharmacies in the Island and Interior health regions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. Camille Bains, The Canadian Press