Canadian wildfires cause hazy skies over Minneapolis

SWNS

Historic streets in a picturesque market town have been left 'looking like a beach' after being badly damaged by flash floods. Parts of the town centre in leafy Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, had to close for safety reasons after the area was hit by thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon (12/5). Pavements were torn up and parts of the road surface was washed away to leave behind sand while several businesses were flooded by the deluge. The storm dropped almost 40mm of rain in just an hour, causing significant damage, including huge potholes which opened up on roads.