Canadian wildfires cause hazy skies over Minneapolis
Winds pushed a band of heavy smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia south from Canada, prompting officials in Minnesota to issue an air quality alert.
Winds pushed a band of heavy smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia south from Canada, prompting officials in Minnesota to issue an air quality alert.
In case you missed the stunning nighttime spectacle of multicolored auroras dancing in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a chance Sunday evening to catch a glimpse – but not for everyone.
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
Wildfire smoke will be a big wildcard factor in for thunderstorms in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
A warm front will provide surface instability, creating favourable conditions for heavy downpours
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just offshore the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Emergency services were called to a wildfire near Aberdeen as warnings of potential blazes continue due to the dry weather.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — A fire behaviour specialist with the B.C. Wildfire Service says an intense wildfire could hit Fort Nelson this morning, based on forecasts that have been calling for strong winds. Ben Boghean said in a video posted to social media Sunday night that the extreme fire behaviour, made worse by years of drought and a below-normal snowpack this past winter, could end up threatening the crews that have been fighting the Parker Lake wildfire. Rob Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies
Steven Peters is concerned about the impact of wildfires on his family's business — and the local forestry industry as a whole.He is the third generation to work for Evergreen Lumber, a lumber mill based in La Crete, Alta., that has operated for more than 30 years. But it felt a singe from last summer's wildfires — even through the winter months, which brought little snow."We were salvaging right in the burn this year," Peters said."We had a flare up in January, where trees would actually still
Residents in the British Columbia town urged to leave immediately after blaze almost doubled in size in 24 hours
Rio Grande do Sul has been facing heavy rains since last week, with 143 people confirmed to have lost their lives in the resulting floods so far.
Smore from northern BC wildfires has mostly departed the prairies but lingering smoke in the south may take the edge off of Monday's storms
A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate, where the river empties into the sea.
A fire burns in Teepee Creek in the County of Grande Prairie. (Josh Bourget)On Friday, residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., received alerts telling them to be ready to evacuate their homes due to wildfires about 16 kilometres southwest of the city.Alberta Wildfire reported on its website on Saturday that there were about 52 active wildfires that morning, with the fire near the city covering as much as 1,500 hectares.Bob Groves grew up in Newfoundland and has been living in Fort McMurray for the pa
Historic streets in a picturesque market town have been left 'looking like a beach' after being badly damaged by flash floods. Parts of the town centre in leafy Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, had to close for safety reasons after the area was hit by thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon (12/5). Pavements were torn up and parts of the road surface was washed away to leave behind sand while several businesses were flooded by the deluge. The storm dropped almost 40mm of rain in just an hour, causing significant damage, including huge potholes which opened up on roads.
Cloudy with isolated showers Monday
The rare solar storm is forecast to be back in Idaho on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
At least 37 people have been killed, and more than a dozen injured on the Indonesian island of Sumatra after heavy rains triggered flash flooding and a cold lava flow from an active volcano, search and rescue officials said on Sunday.
A massive wildfire has swallowed up thousands of hectares of land near Flin Flon, and is making its way toward another northwestern Manitoba community.A forest fire 38 kilometres long and 12 kilometres wide has moved within one kilometre of Cranberry Portage, located southeast of Flin Flon, the province said in its fourth fire bulletin on Sunday afternoon.Residents from Cranberry Portage evacuated to The Pas after an order was issued Saturday night. The blaze was first detected on Thursday and i
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Mount Ibu, a volcano in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted on Monday, spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky for five minutes, officials said. “The volcanic earthquakes are still intense so there is a potential for a future eruption,” Hendra Gunawan, chief of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. After an eruption on Friday, the center raised the alert level for the volcano from 2 to 3, the seco