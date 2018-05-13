Canadian women trounce England, will play Ireland in Rugby 7s play-off

Canada handled England easily on Sunday afternoon, winning their fifth-place semifinal game 35-12 to advance to the play-off against Ireland in Langford, British Columbia.

The Canadians will take on the Irish at 6:32 p.m. ET, live on CBCSports.ca.

They began the day losing to the United States 28-26 in the Cup quarter-finals.

The loss dropped Canada from contention to win the tournament on home turf.

Coach John Tait said the team put itself in a deep hole early surrendering two unanswered tries before fighting back to take the lead in the second half but losing to an end-game conversion by the Americans.

He says the Canadians are a young team and will take the loss as a learning experience, especially the difficulty of playing from behind.

Canada's Bianca Farella led the way with two tries, with Charity Williams and captain Ghislaine Landry scoring one try each.

Landry also kicked three conversions.

Farella scored the go-ahead try with just over a minute remaining to give Canada a 26-21 lead, but the Americans scored in the dying seconds of the game to move back ahead for victory.