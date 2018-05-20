Canadians claim gold, bronze at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent scored their second medals of the weekend at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary on Sunday.

A day after teaming up for a gold-medal performance in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metre event, the Canadians were once again climbing the podium together – but this time as individuals.

Vincent-Lapointe raced to gold in the women's C1 200m in a time of 44.504 seconds, while Vincent took bronze in a time of 45.737.

Other Canadian results:

- Annie-Sophie Lavoie-Parent (Trois-Rivières, Que.) — 2nd in C1 women's 500m B final, 2:13.489

- Anna Roy-Cyr ( Lac Beauport, Que.) — 6th in C1 women's 500 A final, 2:11.873

- Marshall Hughes (Waverley, N.S.) — 6th in K1 men's 500 B final, 1:40.464

- Stephen Frodsham (Ottawa) — 8th in C1 men's 500 B final, 1:52.011

- Michelle Russell, Courtney Stott, Lisa Bissonnette, Madeline Schmidt — 9th in K4 women's 500 A final, 1:35.383

- Ryan Cochrane, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Nicholas Matveev, Mark De Jonge — 7th in K4 men's 500 A final, 1:20.313

- Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent — 9th in C1 women's 5,000 A final, 29:39.052

- Roland Varga (Richmond Hill, Ont.) — 12th in C1 men's 5,000 A final, 24:06.238

- Drew Hodges (Ottawa) — 15th in C1 men's 5,000 A final, 24:42.750