Canadians 'share their feathers' for National Bird Feeding Month

Tweet, tweet!

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s certainly an entertaining one -- especially if you like birds.

February 1, 2024, marks the beginning of National Bird-Feeding Month, an annual month-long celebration, aimed at educating the public on the wild bird feeding and watching hobby.

The recognition was created in 1994 after U.S. Congressman John Porter proclaimed that February was one of the most difficult months in the United States for wild birds in a formal resolution.

During this month, individuals are encouraged to provide food, water, and shelter to the wild birds in their backyards.

For the fifth year in a row, The Weather Network is encouraging its viewers to share their bird photos and videos, using the hashtag #ShareYourFeathers in support of #NationalBirdFeedingMonth.

As a kick-off to the annual observation, below are some of the best submissions through the years.

(Header image courtesy of Lisa O’Driscoll/submitted to The Weather Network)