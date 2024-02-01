Canadians 'share their feathers' for National Bird Feeding Month
Tweet, tweet!
February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s certainly an entertaining one -- especially if you like birds.
February 1, 2024, marks the beginning of National Bird-Feeding Month, an annual month-long celebration, aimed at educating the public on the wild bird feeding and watching hobby.
The recognition was created in 1994 after U.S. Congressman John Porter proclaimed that February was one of the most difficult months in the United States for wild birds in a formal resolution.
During this month, individuals are encouraged to provide food, water, and shelter to the wild birds in their backyards.
For the fifth year in a row, The Weather Network is encouraging its viewers to share their bird photos and videos, using the hashtag #ShareYourFeathers in support of #NationalBirdFeedingMonth.
As a kick-off to the annual observation, below are some of the best submissions through the years.
ShareYourFeathers pic.twitter.com/hOvG8heDrj
#ShareYourFeathers pic.twitter.com/hOvG8heDrj
— Chantal Capistran (@CCaps67)
There is nothing more beautiful in Winter than a Cardinal in the snow. #Ottawa #birdwatching #StormHour @ThePhotoHour #ShareYourWeather #ShareYourFeathers pic.twitter.com/KeJ4s9X9jy
There is nothing more beautiful in Winter than a Cardinal in the snow. #Ottawa #birdwatching #StormHour @ThePhotoHour #ShareYourWeather #ShareYourFeathers pic.twitter.com/KeJ4s9X9jy
— Nancy (@NancyFromCanada)
Nice to see the Bohemian waxwings out today enjoying the sun and berries. Check out their unique tongue! #bird #birds #nature #wildlife #canon #canonfavpic #yeg #yegwx #shareyourfeathers pic.twitter.com/nb4yP6YBMV
Nice to see the Bohemian waxwings out today enjoying the sun and berries. Check out their unique tongue! #bird #birds #nature #wildlife #canon #canonfavpic #yeg #yegwx #shareyourfeathers pic.twitter.com/nb4yP6YBMV
— Joe Chowaniec Images (@JoeisCranky)
How I feel waking up to -27°C in Gatineau, Quebec. 🥶 #shareyourfeathers #stormhour #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/QtRJRrT7bv
How I feel waking up to -27°C in Gatineau, Quebec. 🥶 #shareyourfeathers #stormhour #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/QtRJRrT7bv
— 🌞🌻🐤 (@kvallevand)
Beautiful contrast between fresh fallen snow and this little guy grabbing a snack on our deck. #ShareYourFeathers @weathernetwork @LakeErieNorth pic.twitter.com/8JqHs2QbZY
Beautiful contrast between fresh fallen snow and this little guy grabbing a snack on our deck. #ShareYourFeathers @weathernetwork @LakeErieNorth pic.twitter.com/8JqHs2QbZY
— Tempest Hunter 🇺🇦☮ (@tempesthunterph)
My, what big eyes you have...#ShotOnCanon #ShareYourFeathers #owl #ShareCanGeo #Wildlife #Photography pic.twitter.com/3Bgi2Aigds
My, what big eyes you have...#ShotOnCanon #ShareYourFeathers #owl #ShareCanGeo #Wildlife #Photography pic.twitter.com/3Bgi2Aigds
— Chris Knox (@ChrisKnoxPhotog)
(Header image courtesy of Lisa O’Driscoll/submitted to The Weather Network)