Canadians sign defenceman Kulak to three-year contract through 2021-22

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a three-year contract with defenceman Brett Kulak on Saturday.The contract runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $1.85 million.Kulak, 25, appeared in 57 games for the Canadiens last season and set career highs in goals (six), assists (11), points (17), and differential (plus-12).The Edmonton native was acquired from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defencemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev in October.Kulak has played in 158 NHL games with the Flames and Canadiens and has eight goals and 28 points over five seasons.He was Calgary's fourth-round pick (105th overall) in the 2012 draft.The Canadian Press

