Canal charity makes funds plea after toxic spill

A charity that is leading the clean-up after a canal was devastated by a major spill of sodium cyanide, has launched a £10,0000 crowdfunder to pay for the work.

About 4,000 gallons (879 gallons) of toxic chemicals were spilled at Pleck on the Walsall Canal last week, leading to 12 miles of waterway being cordoned off and the deaths of scores of fish.

The Canal & River Trust (CRT) is now asking for donations to help the canal and surrounding wildlife recover, which it fears could take years.

Metal finishing firm Anachrome Ltd admitted it was the source of the spill last Monday, and it had worked with investigating authorities all last week.

"We know that so many people share our outrage at what happened last week and will want to help the response," said CRT regional director Henriette Breukelaar.

"The chemical spill on the Walsall Canal has been extremely distressing, and has caused great harm to local wildlife.

"Of course, the company responsible should pay, but the timing and outcome of the investigation by the Environment Agency (EA) is uncertain, and we must act now to protect nature as best we can."

The canal was closed when elevated levels of sodium cyanide and zinc was detected, following the spillage on 12 August

The cordon was later reduced to 1km, where a section from James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way, Darlaston to Rollingmill Street in Walsall remained closed.

Anochrome Ltd confirmed it had immediately informed the EA and Severn Trent Water about the spill.

The CRT said this had triggered a "swift emergency response", with the EA, Walsall and Sandwell Councils, UK Health Health Security Agency and water firm Severn Trent, working round the clock to contain contamination.

CRT ecologist Paul Wilkinson said the overall impact on wildlife remained uncertain.

"Sadly, we expect the aquatic ecosystem will have been devastated or lost for the section the pollution has passed through, from the smallest invertebrates right up to the otter that has a territory through that section," he said.

"Without natural balance, invasives and algae will quickly take over: the impacts could take years to fully recover."

He added the location was the last recorded in the region for water voles.

The CRT said all donations would go towards supporting its immediate response to the incident.

The EA's investigations into what happened are continuing.

