Canal section still shut months after cyanide spill

More than four months since a toxic chemical spill, a section of a canal remains shut to boats.

About 4,000 litres (879 gallons) of sodium cyanide and other chemicals leaked into a 12-mile (19km) stretch of the Walsall Canal in August.

While the towpath alongside the canal reopened in early October, boaters are still barred from navigating north of Ocker Hill junction to the junction with the Wyrley and Essington Canal.

The Canal and River Trust said it was waiting for the results of an ecological report into the water.

The water closure was put in place to prevent the disturbance of silt on the canal bed which could risk further pollutants being released into the water, a spokesperson added.

The source of the spill was confirmed as coming from Anochrome Ltd, which deals in surface coatings and sealing.

The firm previously said the incident "regrettably" released chemicals into the Walsall waterway and had made all facilities available to the authorities and agencies

The BBC has contacted the company for a latest comment.

In October, the Environment Agency said pollution levels had dropped to an "acceptable level" but the public should avoid contact with the water.

