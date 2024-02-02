Canal waters draining

Storyful

A Florida sheriff’s deputy responded to an unusual call on December 5 after a man encountered a pair of unusually friendly bear cubs on a rural road in Okaloosa County in the early hours of the morning.The man who found the cubs near Baker noticed that they weren’t the black bears that are normally found in northwest Florida, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the bears were Kodiaks, a subspecies of brown and grizzly bears native to Alaska’s Kodiak Peninsula.Police bodycam video shows the bears approaching the deputy and the man and exploring their vehicles without hesitation, startling the deputy.“They’re completely friendly,” the man tells the deputy.“I’m still a little timid, I’m not going to lie!” she replies.“They’re clearly domesticated,” the man adds.The video then shows the deputy calling for support and describing to her colleague how the bears were unafraid of people. “They’ll walk right up to you, and they’ll let you pet them,” she says. “Not the call I was expecting, for sure!”Bear experts from Florida Fish and Wildlife transported the cubs to a secure location, and investigation found they had escaped from “an inadequate enclosure at a residence on Old River Road where a self-proclaimed bear trainer lives,” according to the sheriff’s office. The resident is now facing various Florida wildlife violations, they said. Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful