Cancer charity bans ring girls' 'revealing outfits' from boxing fundraisers

Cancer Research has said ring girls at boxing fundraising events, organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing, will wear evening wear in future after some spectators “expressed concern”. (Ultra White Collar Boxing)

Ring girls appearing at boxing fundraising events for one of the country’s biggest cancer charities will no longer wear “revealing outfits”, it has been revealed.

Following an investigation by charity publication Third Sector which found some audience members expressed concern at the ring girls wearing leotards and swimwear during Cancer Research fundraising events, the charity has pledged they will wear evening wear in future.

The events, organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing, have helped raise more than £16m for the charity since 2013, and also feature shirtless male counter parts.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of CRUK, told Third Sector that, after the discussions, the women would no longer be wearing revealing outfits.

From March ‘revealing’ leotards worn by ring girls are set to be replaced by evening wear at Ultra Events. (Ultra White Collar Boxing) More

Cancer Research has said ring girls at boxing fundraising events, organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing, will wear evening wear in future after some spectators “expressed concern”. (Ultra White Collar Boxing) More

Ms Mitchell said: “We have had a very open conversation with our partner, Ultra Events, about the role that ringside card-holders have at its events and are pleased that men and women will appear together at each event whenever possible.

“It’s updated us on its plans for ringside card-holders to wear evening dress in the next season of events, which begin in March.”

Last year the firm defiantly posted a defence of its ring girls when it was announced Formula One would stop using grid girls, claiming their use was part of the “boxing tradition”.

Ultra White Collar Boxing said it has received just one complaint and also uses male ‘ring boys’. (Ultra White Collar Boxing) More

But a spokesman for the company told Third Sector: “We can confirm that the women holding up the round-announcement placards at our events will be dressed in evening wear and men will do this job when available when the new season begins in March.”

He said the company was very proud of its fundraising record for CRUK and its target was to raise a total of £20m for the charity by 2020.

The firm said it has only received one complaint regarding the attire of ring girls.

—Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK—