Cancer check campaign for Alderney women launched

The campaign will be put on posters, drink coasters and leaflets [PA Media]

A cancer screening campaign has been launched in Alderney to encourage women to check for symptoms.

The Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Alderney team and the Island Medical Centre said it had introduced the 'don't be in doubt, check it out' campaign for women of all ages to understand their bodies, what changes to look out for and when to get checked.

It said it would run alongside the 'check it out mate' campaign for men, with both being put on posters, drink coasters and leaflets.

Jan Walker, who is leading the CRUK Alderney Team, said: "Four in 10 cancers could be prevented through modifying our lifestyle - things like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight."

She said: "This campaign with the new resources for women has been developed by our own team especially for our local community.

"We are fortunate to have all the knowledge and information at our disposal from Cancer Research UK and other relevant charities."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links