Cancer Survivor Rides 540 Miles After Being Told He’d Never Walk Again

From Men's Health

Jamie Alamillo, 48, was told by doctors that he’d never walk again, let alone ride a bike, after he was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2013. Despite those dire predictions, he finished a 540-mile ride earlier this month to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



It started with extreme back pain in the fall of 2013. Then one night in November, he suddenly lost all feeling in both legs. After his wife rushed him to the ER, he spent six hours in surgery.



Alamillo was diagnosed with stage 3 multiple myeloma, which is a kind of blood cancer that infiltrates bone marrow and causes weakening of the bones. During his operation, doctors discovered that he had spinal cord compression and two lesions on his back, where the cancer had eaten away at the bones, causing vertebrae T4 and T7 to break.

After the operation, doctors told Alamillo that he’d probably never walk again. When his toe moved, they said it was just a reflex. But when his knee moved a few days later, he knew there was still hope.

“From there on I was like, I’m going to walk. I’m going to prove them wrong,” Alamillo told Bicycling. “I’m going to bike again.”



He started walking with assistance a few months later.

Alamillo credits his wife and two children as being a big part of his motivation to get better. He knew how hard it would be for his wife to take care of two young children on her own. And so, as his daughter was learning to take her first steps, Alamillo found himself relearning how to walk, too.

Then on July 21, 2014, Alamillo received a stem cell transplant that put him into remission. To him, it felt like a “new birthday.”

To celebrate his good news, Alamillo participated in America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, organized by Bike the West for Team in Training and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, for the first time in 2015. He didn’t remember being cleared to ride a bike yet when he took part in the 100-mile fundraiser ride in Lake Tahoe, but he knew he could do it-and has continued to do so each year since.

Giving Back on the Bike

It was not just about getting back on the bike for Alamillo. It was about giving back, too-the money raised on the ride goes toward funding cancer research. With every $100,000 raised, you can select a specific research portfolio to contribute to, so that the money can go towards research for a specific cancer.

So far, Alamillo and his team, Tour 2 Cure, have contributed towards two portfolios, one for multiple myeloma and one for cancer immunotherapy.



Photo credit: Jamie Alamillo More

This year, Alamillo wanted to do something different. Along with completing the standard 100 miles for the charity ride, Alamillo decided he wanted to get to the starting point by bike. This meant he would have to ride 440 miles from his home in Santa Clarita, California, to Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

To prepare for his 540-mile ride, Alamillo visited his local bike shop, InCycle, and picked out a new Specialized Roubaix. The shop owner gave him advice on what to wear-much needed, as it turned out-especially on thermal gear, as his ride through the Sierra Nevada mountains proved colder than he had originally anticipated.

He set out on May 23, 10 days before the start of the charity ride. His father-in-law accompanied him in a car the whole way, to ensure his safety and to provide support.



Story continues