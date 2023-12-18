Cancer survivor says routine colonoscopy saved her life
When Jeanne Sayers, of Winston-Salem, turned 45, she got an alert from her Novant Health My Chart reminding her it was time to get a colonoscopy.
Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 2023 weight-loss journey during a recent episode of her talk show, sharing that she doesn't "have to wear Spanx" anymore.
The answer to the question “How often should you poop?” isn’t exactly straightforward, depending on several contextual factors, experts say.
The "1,000-Lb. Sisters" star has lost 176 lbs. but says after her divorce — and bipolar disorder diagnosis — she's prioritizing her mental health and parenting her two sons
This type of tea takes the cake for the highest antioxidants, but check out these other dietitian-recommended options for specific health benefits.
"As with almost all foods, moderation is key."
A man who started his fitness journey after retiring in 2015 has since lost nearly half his body weight by tracking his macronutrients and walking.
CHICAGO (AP) — Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal. Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled gra
Kate Garraway has cancelled all of her radio and television appearances as she keeps 'vigil' by her husband Derek Draper's bedside after the political consultant suffered a 'massive heart attack'
Magnesium supplements are having a moment. Videos uploaded with #magnesium have been viewed 1.3 billion times on TikTok. Claims about its benefits extend far beyond helping people to stay calm and range from boosting heart health to immunity, fitness and even a better experience of the menopause. So what is magnesium’s real role in our health? How many of these claims are backed by science and is it the miracle mineral social media would have us believe?
Kylie Minogue broke down as she reflected on her cancer diagnosis in 2005.
Quebec's emergency room doctors are calling on the province's health ministry to step up and take action as ERs grow more overcrowded and patients suffer while waiting for care.In a letter addressed to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, the Regroupement des chefs d'urgence du Québec (RCUQ), which represents the province's emergency room heads, paints a dire portrait of Quebec's ERs — calling the situation "out of control."Penned by RCUQ president Dr. Marie-Maud Couture, it says ERs have pred
Doctors are being urged to encourage their patients to get vaccines to protect themselves from COVID, the flu and RSV this season
A recent survey found that roughly a quarter of the world's population feels lonely — something the World Health Organization says threatens public health. CBC’s Christine Birak explores why the numbers are so high and what can be done to fix the problem.
Concerns of salmonella infections continue to grow across the country with 153 Canadians diagnosed with salmonella and 6 lives claimed.
It’s every pharmacist’s worst fear: To get home after a busy day at work and realize they forgot to consult a patient about a potentially dangerous interaction, or misfilled a prescription.
Your arms, legs, and abs get enough love.
These days, the background music of my life is a chorus of coughing and sneezing. At work, colleagues complain of scratchy throats and put illness emoji next to their names on Slack. At home, my daughter returns from day care with a backpack full of construction paper crafts and, more often than not, a runny nose. No matter how much my husband and I wash our hands — and hers — the germs inevitably get passed on to our baby, and then to us. Sometimes it seems like there’s barely a break before an
We’ve all experienced that afternoon dip when your brain feels mangled and hunger whines away in your tummy. A hearty snack seems to be the solution but it isn’t quite that straightforward, and could even be doing you more harm than good. A recent survey for Waitrose Food and Drink claimed that 43% of people who work from home opt for snacks throughout the day, with 29% of those choosing crisps and 22% chomping on cakes and biscuits.
Kourtney Kardashian is determined to enjoy a special Christmas with her family.