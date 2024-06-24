Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates 28 Years of Marriage with Husband Valeri: 'How It Starts vs. How It's Going'

The 'Fuller House' actress and her husband tied the knot in 1996, and have since welcomed three children together

Candace Cameron/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is looking back on 28 years of marriage with her husband, Valeri Bure.

On Saturday, June 22, the Full House alum, 48, shared a post on Instagram in celebration of her and Valeri's 28th wedding anniversary.

The post featured photos of the couple's early days together — including some black-and-white shots from their 1996 wedding, in which Candace wore a white lace ballgown and long sheer veil and her husband, 50, sported a classic black tux.

Another photo shows the pair back in the 1990s, posing together at an ice rink — presumably where Valeri, a two-time Olympic-medalist and former NHL player, was practicing.

"28 years 🥂 today! How it started… and how it’s going❤️💒," Candace wrote in the caption, showing off her and Valeri's transition from a young couple in the 1990s to now.

Candace Cameron/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure

Many of the more recent photos in the mom-of-three's Instagram carousel feature the longtime couple's three kids — daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22. In one photo, the whole family, including Lev's wife, Elliott Dunham, poses and smiles at the camera together, and another shows Candace and Valeri kissing as they wear sunglasses and baseball hats while sitting on a boat.

Candace Cameron/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Bure, daughter Natasha, son Lev, his wife Elliott, and son Maksim.

Natasha chimed in underneath Candace's post to celebrate her parents' anniversary, writing in a comment: "Best parents ever ❤️."

Candace's Full House costar Dave Coulier — whom she previously revealed introduced her and Valeri when Coulier invited her to a charity hockey game in L.A. — also left a comment: "I’m so happy that I invited you to that hockey game almost three decades ago."

"Congratulations. Love you both so much!" the actor added.

The Fuller House actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about attending her son Lev’s “amazing” wedding with Valeri and their family in January.



"Oh goodness, the whole thing was amazing," she said. “I'm mother of the groom, so it was like a highlight of my entire life. It was fantastic, but I would just say the actual ceremony was so beautiful.”

“They're so in love," Candace added of her son and new daughter-in-law Elliott.



