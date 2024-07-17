Candace Parker Shows Off Safari-Themed Nursery After Welcoming Baby No. 3 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The Las Vegas Aces player welcomed her son Hartt with wife Anna Petrakova in June 2024

Candace Parker is giving an inside look at her baby boy's nursery.

The Las Vegas Aces power forward, 38, collaborated with Crate & Kids to design the perfect nursery for her newest team member, son Hartt, whom she welcomed in June with wife Anna Petrakova.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about the partnership, Parker opened up about the sweet safari metaphors throughout her baby's new room, her connection to the color scheme and shared some of her nursery non-negotiables.

"It was really cool, because we started designing a mood board, and [Petrakova] and I have always loved loud colors," says the WNBA star. "We love animals, and so we were just like, 'Why not make it kind of a safari theme?' So, we were able to kind of create that and bring that to life with Crate & Kids, which has been unbelievable."

The mom of three adds how easy the process was, sharing, "What they do is bring your mood board to life. And they did exactly what we dreamed it could be, and honestly more. When I first saw it, I was like, 'This is unbelievable.' We couldn't wait to bring our little guy home to it."

Parker explains that the nursery's safari theme, complete with a giraffe throw pillow, lion crib quilt, and zoo animal mobile, allowed for the loving parents to include "little nods" to who they are as a family.

"I just feel like, I'm the youngest of three, and the lion is ferocious and strong and the king of the jungle. And I think our little Hartt is going to have to encompass all of that, especially with big brother Airr being the personality he is," she says of her and Petrakova's outgoing older son Airr, 2.

"So I think there was a little bit of strategy in that, a little bit of priming, where he sees the lions. There's a couple giraffes in there as well; we're tall and long and lanky and all those things," she explains. "So there were definitely little nods to who we are as a family, and I think that he'll enjoy growing with that."

Parker admits that when it came to the color scheme, she and Petrakova didn't always agree on the orange tones of the room. "I don't think she could envision the color orange. She was like, 'I don't know. I don't want it to be too loud.' But then we saw it, and we can't even picture it being any other color now," she says, adding that "I was the one that was pushing for the orange."



Parker's love for the color comes from her fond memories of playing for the women's basketball team at the University of Tennessee. "I went to the University of Tennessee, so I won't say orange is my favorite color, but I just feel like when someone wears orange, they stick out. And I really want my kids to stand out and be who they are in this world, so why not start from day one with your room?"

It helped that orange fit perfectly with the safari theme, and Parker explains how Crate & Kids helped the moms see that. "Consulting with Crate & Kids, it was amazing for them to say, 'Okay, this will look good with this if this is the color that you're going for.' It ended up turning out way better than even I expected."

As a mom of three, Parker says adding the "Oak Wood Queen Bed was a non-negotiable," because it gives the moms the "option of being able to utilize it for us when we want to get extra sleep but stay with the baby."

"But also, if we were to have guests come over, we have an additional room," she adds.

And while the queen bed is the parent's favorite part of the room, baby Hartt can't get enough of his mobile. "When I'm at the changing table and he's looking at the mobile with all the animals on it, he likes tracking it, and it's just like everything that we envisioned," Parker explains. "So I think that right now if I were to say what his favorite part of it is, it's that. I move that when I'm changing his diaper, and it makes it so much easier."

Parker is also mom to daughter Lailaa, 14, who's just as excited to care for her baby brother in the new nursery.

"She is unbelievable. She was built for this role," the proud mom says of Lailaa. "Our 2-year-old, obviously, is transitioning from being a baby to now he's, like, independent, and Lailaa does a great job of keeping him in line, in order, but also being a sibling. I trusted her immediately with my infant. I mean, the way she holds him and the way she burps him."

However, Parker says there is one task that Lailaa is staying clear of. "She won't change diapers — that's her only thing — only when she's babysitting. But when she does watch him for us, occasionally, she'll change a diaper or two."

"She loves her little brothers, and I'm really excited as a mom because you almost get teary-eyed when you see your kids together and interacting."



