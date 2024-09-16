Candice Bergen Expertly Mocks JD Vance at Emmy Awards

Candice Bergen, star of the long-running sitcom Murphy Brown, had some words for the Republican nominee JD Vance at Sunday’s Emmys.

“My character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother,” Bergen said Sunday, before referencing Vance and his infamous “childless cat ladies” comments. “Oh, how far we’ve come,” she continued to chuckles from the crowd.

Candice Bergen, who famously drew the ire of then-Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy Brown raised a child as a single mother, reflects on how much has (not) changed since then in one of the #Emmys best moments. pic.twitter.com/4Gn5DbXAop — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

Bergen was presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, which she would ultimately hand to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks, when she reminded the crowd about Quayle’s comments at the end of the show's fourth season. When the character had a son she would raise on her own, Quayle said she was “mocking the importance of fathers, by bearing a child alone, and calling it just another ‘lifestyle choice.”

“Today a republican candidate for Vice President would never attack a woman for having kids,” Bergen continued sarcastically on Sunday. “So as they say, my work here is done. Meow.”

Fans reacted to the moment by lauding Bergen for “roasting” Vance and giving him a “rhetorical middle finger.”

Candace Bergen with the Emmys mic drop. pic.twitter.com/Afx7LsrjiI — Gregg (@sirclinksalot) September 16, 2024

CANDACE BERGEN WITH THE MEOW 😸 😂😂😂😂 lmao — Reeemz (@Rimzzzeee) September 16, 2024

#EmmyAwards The legendary Candace Bergen just roasted JD Vance!!#Meow — Edward Herrel (@haskell420) September 16, 2024

#Emmys Go Candace Bergen, giving the rhetorical finger to #trump/vance — barb (@savash98) September 16, 2024

