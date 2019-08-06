Candice King Says This Klaus and Caroline Scene was Scary to Shoot on "The Vampire Diaries"

From Seventeen

Candice King was at San Diego Comic-Con with the cast of Legacies as she moderated the panel.

After moderating the season 2 panel, she talked about her time in The Vampire Diaries.

She explained why a special scene between Klaus and Caroline in season 3 didn't go exactly as she hoped.

While Caroline and Klaus did not get that happily ever after that fans had been hoping for, their relationship is still one of the biggest ones on the show that had people falling in love with them more and more. But there's one special scene between them that didn't originally go as planned for Candice King, who plays Caroline.

Who can forget the Mikaelson's Ball that happened in season 3, where Klaus invited Caroline to be his date. After their big dance, Klaus finds her admiring one of the horses and the two of them have their big talk. Of course, you might be wondering why Caroline wasn't actually petting the horse if she was such a big fan of them, but Candice says she had a very good reason why she decided to keep her distance.

"I've had some bad experiences with horses on set. In real life I love horses, I will go ride, I have no issues, but for some reason on a set, I've just had bad experiences. The very popular Klaroline scene of Klaus and Caroline with the horse... so we're standing outside, it's like 3 in the morning because it's a night shoot, and I'm in like this dress, and there's this whole storyline where [...] I have to stand next to a horse and like admire it," she told TV Guide. "And I was supposed to be petting it while this other character, Klaus, comes out and tries to talk to me."

Photo credit: The CW More

"So we're standing outside next to this horse, and the horse actually tries to bite me... I guess the trainer was like, 'Yeah, he gets a little nervous around bright lights.' We're at a night shoot! So literally every take it would be me backing up farther. They'd be like, 'We'll just go again, just back up farther,' and he'd try to nip me again! So the scene ended up being me just standing very far away from the horse like looking at it."

Totally makes sense now why the scene ended up the way it did. Still, it ended up being a huge moment for the two of them and thankfully, Candice didn't lose a finger while shooting it.

You Might Also Like