Candid photo of veteran with MS in prize running

A photograph taken by an Army veteran's partner showing his "warrior spirit" in the face of living with multiple sclerosis has been shortlisted for an award.

Claire Corner’s black and white image of former soldier John Newcombe, who has the progressive neurological disease, is entitled Bedbound.

The picture, taken at their home in Preston, is a finalist in the documentary category for the British Photography Awards.

Ms Corner said it shows "the part of John’s story that is rarely seen beyond his closest family" as he lies pensive in bed.

The 61-year-old spent 34 years as an infantryman, serving with the Devonshire and Dorset Infantry Regiment.

He later enlisted in the Territorial Army, serving with the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment for 12 years before joining the Royal Engineers bomb disposal squad.

He was diagnosed with MS in 2007, and the disease is now at an advanced stage.

Ms Corner, 45, said his "sense of positivity and determination is awe-inspiring".

"The MS is giving John quite a battle and has taken not only his legs but now his hands and arms," she said.

"He has spent a number of months unable to get out of bed but he remains undefeated."

"I wanted to capture the reality of disability and the part of John’s story that is rarely seen beyond his closest family."

Help for Heroes funded an assistive robotic arm which is mounted on to Mr Newcombe's electric wheelchair [Help for Heroes]

The couple developed their camera skills through a photography course organised by the military charity Help for Heroes.

It has funded an assistive robotic arm which is mounted on to Mr Newcombe's electric wheelchair, which he can use to hold and position the camera using a bite-switch to take photos.

"It has been really nice to find an activity that we can do together, we really enjoy the online sessions and the face-to-face workshops," he said.

"This photo was taken for the story-telling challenge we were set which we documented in a day in my life.

"We are so used now to people only sharing the positives on social media so we wanted to share the reality of our life – warts and all."

The winner of the competition will be announced on 4 November.

