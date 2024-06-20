Candidate in election bet probe married to Tory campaigns official

A Conservative candidate being looked into by the Gambling Commission over a bet relating to the timing of the election is married to the party's director of campaigning, the BBC can reveal.

Laura Saunders, the party’s candidate in Bristol North West, has worked for the Tories since 2015.

It is not known when the bet was placed or for how much money.

She is married to Tony Lee, who is the Conservative Party’s director of campaigning.

Ms Saunders has been approached for comment by the BBC and has not responded.

A Conservative Party spokesman told the BBC: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.

"As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”

