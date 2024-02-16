Candidate for lieutenant governor, Democrat Ben Clark, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Ben Clark

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 64

Campaign website: benclarknc.com

Current occupation: 20-year private sector professional

Professional experience: Retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force; retired five-term state senator

Education: B.S., N.C. A&T State University; MBA

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Five-term state senator; former Democratic Party county chair

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

I spent five terms in the N.C. Senate in the minority. I still delivered historic budgets, funded HBCUs, added both my regional colleges to NC Promise, eliminated military retirement income tax, expanded Medicaid to new moms and babies, reopened the schools, and drew maps to help break the supermajority and elect seven Democrats to Congress. As lieutenant governor, I will help shape the future of this state, in education, health care, the economy, the environment and by preserving our constitutional and civil rights.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

I want to be highly engaged with leaders from both parties to advance legislation that benefits all of our citizens and helps create a better North Carolina for our youth.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

I represented two Leandro (court case) counties in the N.C. Senate and delivered unprecedented levels of funding for education, including school construction funds. I will work every day to fully fund our public schools.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

NC has nearly $8 billion in its rainy day fund. We have the money right now to pay teachers and other state workers competitive salaries that will attract the top talent from around the country and reduce our vacancies.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

Taxpayer monies are wasted when Republican leaders keep the “part-time” legislature in session all year because they can’t agree and lead on issues of concern to every North Carolinian.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I disagree with many in my party who feel we should nominate the daughter of a former governor as lieutenant governor, just because. I strongly believe we should nominate the most qualified, most experienced, most prepared and most electable candidates to win in November.