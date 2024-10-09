Candidate for NC Superior Court judge, Republican Becky Holt, answers our questions

To help inform voters in the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Becky Holt

District/seat: Superior Court District 10C, Seat 1 (Wake County)

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 62

Campaign website: www.beckyholtforjudge.org

Current occupation: Wake County Superior Court Judge

Professional experience: 28 years as an Assistant Wake County District Attorney, eight years on the Superior Court bench, two years in civil litigation practice

Education: Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College, Juris Doctorate, UNC School of Law

Please list any notable government or civic involvement. 28 years of experience as a career prosecutor, served on the Best Practices Committee for the NC Conference of District Attorneys, Lawyers Read Program with the Wake County Public Schools, Broughton Band Boosters, volunteer at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, Professionalism Committee Wake County Bar Association

What areas of the law do you have experience in, as a judge or attorney?

Criminal and civil litigation.

What is your judicial philosophy?

My job serving as your Superior Court judge is about upholding the rule of law, making sure that justice is served. I am a conservative judge who believes that it is not my role to legislate from the bench but to uphold the laws passed by our legislators.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

I am most proud of my work and time in the courtroom. I have spent my legal career either prosecuting or serving on the bench. My experience, along with my temperament and dedication to seeking justice, makes me uniquely qualified to continue to serve the people of Wake County as one of their Superior Court judges.

What is one of the biggest issues facing the judicial branch in NC and what should be done to address it?

I think one of the biggest issues we face is information-technology and making sure we have resources available that bring together all the platforms of information so judges can make good decisions when dealing with major cases.

