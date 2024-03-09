Candidate nominated for Kingston and the Islands NDP

Kingston & the Islands NDP have nominated Daria Juüdi-Hope as their new federal candidate.

Juüdi-Hope is a Registered Nurse and educator with with experience at both St. Lawrence College and Queen's University, she was announced as the new local candidate on Thursday night at Seaway Coworking.

She takes over Kingston's NDP candidacy from Vic Sahai, who finished 2nd in the 2021 election with just over 29% of votes.

Juüdi-Hope said at a time of uncertainty for a lot of Canadians this can be a time for change, and she wants to help affect that change.

"It's time for change, but we have to make sure that it's changing in the right direction," Juüdi-Hope said.

"If we do not choose the proper leader, we may find ourselves in very, very bad circumstances. Our well-being, our environment, our Canada as we know it will look very different."

Kingston has had a Liberal MP since the late 1980s, but Juüdi-Hope thinks the NDP is what the riding and Canada needs at this time.

She says if elected she'll be advocating for pharmacare and working with the province and municipality to make sure people in Kingston get the care they actually need.

"I cannot tell you how many times I have emailed our MPP's office, and sometimes our MPP's office, begging for pharmacare," Juüdi-Hope said.

"Myself, my family suffer from the consequences of not having equitable healthcare services in this country. I had hoped that the government in power would listen to the people, look at the data, and make the right decision for all Canadians, but it has failed to do so."

She says the failings in our healthcare system, like shortage of physicians, can be blamed on our healthcare system not being set up to be dynamic and adaptable.

It's gotten out of control and needs to be addressed.

"It isn't suitable for the change that we're seeing in our communities, in the country," Juüdi-Hope said.

"There are needs that are not being met... I would be working with our municipalities as well as our province to make sure that folks in our region have the care that they need and actually deserve. I came here as a refugee... the struggles I'm seeing are reminding me of how hard life was when I was a teenager in the Congo. This is how bad things are looking right now."

The next federal election will take place on October 20, 2025.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News