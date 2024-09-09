Canelo vs Berlanga card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez puts the unified super-middleweight belts on the line on Mexican Independence weekend, facing Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas.

Alvarez typically fights at this time of year and on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and those dates brought wins over Jermell Charlo and Jaime Munguia over the last 12 months.

Alvarez, 34, beat both fighters on points, with some fans criticising his performances and his choice to face Berlanga next – as the Mexican opted against picking David Benavidez.

Still, the unbeaten Berlanga will aim to prove his worth here. The Puerto Rican, 27, has 17 knockouts from 22 wins and stopped Padraig McCrory last time out.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Berlanga is set to take place on Saturday 14 September, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The undercard is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fights will air live on DAZN pay-per-view around the world, including in the UK and US but excluding Mexico and LATAM. The event costs £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Canelo during his last fight, a decision win against Jaime Munguia in May (Getty Images)

Odds

Canelo – 1/16

Berlanga – 7/1

Draw – 20/1

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Caleb Plant (right), whom Canelo stopped in 2021, is fighting on the undercard (Getty)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Edgar Berlanga (WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Erislandy Lara (C) vs Danny Garcia (WBA middleweight title)

Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby (super-middleweight)

Rolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes (super-lightweight)

Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro (featherweight)

Roiman Villa vs Ricardo Salas Rodriguez (welterweight)

Jonathan Lopez vs Richard Medina (super-featherweight)

Lawrence King vs Vaughn Williams (light-heavyweight)

Yoenli Hernandez vs Jose Sanchez Charles (middleweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Joshua Conley (super-middleweight)