Canelo vs Berlanga: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Canelo Alvarez is back in a boxing ring this weekend when he meets Edgar Berlanga.

The Mexican fighter is defending his WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight belts in Las Vegas and is a strong favourite to continue his run of four consecutive victories since losing to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

Canelo eased to a points victory over Jaime Munguia in May on Cinco de Mayo weekend and it would be a huge surprise not to see him end the year on the back of a 62nd professional win.

Berlanga is the WBA mandatory challenger and boasts a 22-0 record as a professional but is facing the challenge of having to upset one of boxing’s pound-for-pound kings in his first world title fight.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Canelo has won all four of his last fights (Getty Images)

Canelo vs Berlanga date, start time, venue and ring walks

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undercard is scheduled to start at around 1am BST on Sunday morning, with the main event ring walks expected at around 4am.

As ever, that is subject to change depending on how the earlier fights go.

Canelo vs Berlanga fight card/undercard in full

Erislandy Lara, the current WBA middleweight champion, is in the co-main event when he defends his title against former two-weight world champion, Danny Garcia.

Caleb Plant, who lost to Canelo, meets Trevor McCumby further down the card.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga

Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia

Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby

Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro

Rolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes

Roiman Villa vs Ricardo Salas Rodriguez

Jonathan Lopez vs Richard Medina

Lawrence King vs Vaughn Williams

Yoenli Hernandez vs Jose Sanchez Charles

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Joshua Conley

Where to watch Canelo vs Berlanga

TV channel: In the UK, Canelo vs Berlanga is being shown live via DAZN, costing £19.99. Subscriptions start from £14.99 per month. DAZN can also be viewed via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the whole event live online via the DAZN website and app.

Canelo vs Berlanga prediction

Canelo has frequently dismissed this weekend’s opponent as a threat. While Berlanga deserves more respect than that, his struggles to keep the pace up should play into the Mexican’s favour.

Canelo to win via late stoppage.

Canelo vs Berlanga weigh-in results

All fighters will weigh in on Friday. Check back in for results then!

Canelo vs Berlanga latest odds

Canelo Alvarez to win: 1/20

Edgar Berlanga to win: 9/1

Canelo Alvarez to win on points or by decision: 16/5

Canelo Alvarez to win by knockout or technical knockout: 3/10

Edgar Berlanga to win on points or by decision: 14/1

Edgar Berlanga to win by knockout or technical knockout: 17/1

Draw: 25/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.