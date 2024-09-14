Canelo vs Berlanga LIVE: Boxing superstar defends unified titles against unbeaten challenger

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez boxes Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas tonight, defending the unified super-middleweight titles at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Mexican last fought in May – in the same venue – and scored a knockdown of compatriot Jaime Munguia en route to a decision win, having done the same against Jermell Charlo last September and John Ryder last spring.

Meanwhile, American Berlanga enters Vegas with a perfect record of 22-0, including 17 stoppage victories. One of those knockouts came in his last fight, as the 27-year-old stopped Padraig McCrory in February.

Now Berlanga gets his chance to defy the doubters, amid suggestions from many fans that Alvarez is seeking ‘easy’ fights as he edges towards retirement; such fans were keen to see the 34-year-old box David Benavidez this Mexican Independence weekend, but Berlanga gets his shot at the world titles instead.

