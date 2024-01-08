Canine Partners of the Rockies // One Person. One Dog. Partners for Life.

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Police say a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window. Vancouver Police say officers responded to a call and found the dead dog in the laneway beside the Molson Hotel at around 2 p.m. on Friday. Sgt. Steve Addison said investigators spoke to witnesses and reviewed security video and believe the dog may have been thrown from the window. He said the SPCA has been notified and is conducting a concurrent investigation. No charges ha