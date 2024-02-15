Cannabis-sales licenses process to enter second stage now: KCCB

With the submission process for retail cannabis sale and distribution licenses now complete, the Kahnawake Cannabis Control Board will now begin the work of approving the submissions – meaning the earliest community members can expect to purchase cannabis on the territory legally would be in the fall, the KCCB’s operations manager said.

“My best guess is sometime in the fall, September, October, November, say,” Matthew Ferrante said. “Within 30 days of closing, we will be able to let the community know which submissions have been accepted. After the community is notified, we’ll move on to the next phase, which is approval of business plans, confirmation of finances and things like that. That’s going to be the long part.”

The KCCB will eventually whittle down the submissions until they are ready to hold a lottery for the three licenses they plan to award – which will come after approval of finances and other requirements.

“I don’t know how many applicants are prepared to that extent at this point,” Ferrante said. “I also don’t know how long that process will take.”

Ferrante said the KCCB received fewer applications than he expected, given the scuttlebutt he was hearing in the community.

“I expected more, but that’s what we have gotten, so now the hard work begins,” he said.

Ferrante said the KCCB will try its best to get retail sales up and running by the third quarter of the year.

“It’s an optimistic timeline, but that’s what we’re aiming for. We had this discussion in our meeting the other day,” he said. “Do people have a piece of land to build a store on? How do they plan to build a store? Do they already have a store? There’s also a long process for the initial delivery of cannabis.”

Ferrante explained that it can take up to three weeks for a store to stock enough cannabis to proceed with retail sales, so that can also be a time-consuming process.

“There are a lot of moving parts that go into that. It can take up to three weeks to get your first cannabis shipment, and even after that, you’re looking at getting stock once a week, so it could take time,” he explained

