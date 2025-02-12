Canned tuna sold nationwide recalled over botulism risk

Canned tuna sold at grocery stores nationwide is being recalled over risk of botulism, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

The recalled products, made using tuna from Tri-Union Seafoods, are sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names in dozens of states.

The recall affects Trader Joe’s locations in New York and New Jersey, along with 16 other states and Washington, D.C.

Impacted products have also been sold at Costco, Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers across the country.

“The ‘easy open’ pull can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” Tri-Union Seafoods said in its voluntary recall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company and the FDA warned consumers not to use the recalled tuna, “even if it does not look or smell spoiled.” They urged anyone who falls ill after eating the tuna to seek immediate medical attention.

So far no illnesses have been reported, and the recall has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety.

Botulism is a rare, but dangerous sickness that causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who are experiencing symptoms but do not seek medical attention are especially at risk, the CDC said.

________