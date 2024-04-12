'We cannot believe it': High winds fuel Boca Raton brush fire
It was a long day in Boca Raton as fire crews worked to extinguish a brush fire at the Yamato Scrub Natural Area.
The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.
Masters officials said gate openings and tee times are delayed until further notice with thunderstorms and strong winds in forecast.
Fierce storms are targeting the Ohio Valley and tracking through the Southeast Thursday, triggering flash flood emergencies in both regions while spawning destructive tornadoes in their path.
Hours after the eaglet emerged from its egg, the dad grew “confused,” West Virginia wildlife experts said.
LA SABANA, Venezuela - Pedro Luis Pérez woke up early on the clear, sunny morning to check on his hatchlings. At his nursery, a small, fenced-in square on the beach in this coastal town, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle struggled to break free from the warm sand. Pérez stuck his hand into the sand and helped the creature out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. “This one was born to succeed,” he said. But he was one of only a
Stella McCartney just dropped its new Summer 2024 campaign, celebrating the brand's most...
After a stormy Tuesday, forecasters are already looking ahead to Ontario's next rainmaker –– a moisture-boosted Texas low set to arrive on Thursday with plenty of precipitation
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
VANCOUVER — Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming "crunchy" rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says. Climate science supports her observations, showing that global heating is causing warmer temperatures and
Thousands of trees in Stanley Park have been or will be cut down. Mia Gordon gets to the bottom of what's happening in the park, and what the future looks like for forests in a climate that's being increasingly threatened.
Researchers caught the animals with hand nets underwater, according to a new study.
A risk for localized flooding continues as heavy rains fall over portions of Ontario, and a snow threat looms for some on Saturday
Russian officials scrambled to help homeowners displaced by floods as water levels rose in the Ural River, authorities said Wednesday. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government has declared the situation a federal emergency. Although President Vladimir Putin is frequently shown on Russian state television meeting officials and traveling across the country, the K
"I prefer it warm and humid and hot."
After a pleasant Wednesday, conditions will take a turn for the worse in Ontario on Thursday. A Texas low will provide the province with ample amounts of rainfall into Saturday, along with a thunderstorm threat Thursday, elevating the risk of localized flooding
During the day, the small animal hides in a camouflaged home.
In a move that environmentalists called a betrayal, the Biden administration has approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. The Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The $1.8 billion project by Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.
Premier Doug Ford's government is facing corporate pressure to change Ontario's plan that sees industry taking on the full cost of blue box recycling programs, CBC News has learned. Two organizations led by some of Canada's biggest supermarket chains, retailers and consumer goods companies want Ontario's blue box regulations amended, just as the industry faces a sharp rise in expenses under the transition. While the two corporate groups insist the changes they want would not weaken Ontario's rec
A frontal system is approaching from the northwest, expected to give over 10 cm of snowfall to some B.C. and Alberta ski resorts. Get a seasonal snowfall summary as well from meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The federal government says Canada is at risk of another devastating wildfire season, after an unusually warm winter, widespread drought conditions and a forecast of above-normal temperatures in the months ahead.