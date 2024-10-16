We ‘cannot be complacent’ about mpox threat, warns Anneliese Dodds

The world “cannot be complacent” about the threat posed by mpox, Anneliese Dodds has warned, as the UK unveiled up to £9 million of funding for the response in central Africa.

The money, which comes from the existing aid budget, will predominantly be used to bolster disease surveillance systems, health facilities and community awareness campaigns.

“Across the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], dedicated healthcare workers and communities are doing all they can to prevent the spread of this deadly disease, but they cannot do it alone,” the Minister of Development said on Wednesday.

“This vital support will help stem the spread of the disease, protecting communities in DRC, the wider region, and at home in the UK.”

The DRC has been at the epicentre of a concerning outbreak of a new strain of mpox, called clade 1b, which first emerged in the eastern region South Kivu. At the same time, the vast country is battling another form of the virus, called clade 1a – while the strain has been endemic for decades, the situation dramatically worsened last year.

Since January, more than 37,000 confirmed and suspected mpox cases have been detected across the DRC, including 1,017 fatalities. In the last six weeks alone, the country has registered close to 13,000 infections and 306 deaths, according to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report.

But a long-awaited vaccination campaign finally started 10 days ago to help fight the spread of the virus. So far just over 14,000 people have been given their first dose in three provinces, according to the DRC’s Ministry of Health.

Yet experts have repeatedly warned that vaccines are not a silver bullet. Across the country, many health facilities still lack even basic supplies like soap and clean water, while health workers are overstretched and the virus is still spreading in overcrowded areas, such as the displacement camps surrounding the city of Goma.

“We cannot be complacent,” Ms Dodds said in comments to the Telegraph. “Vaccines are of course critically important but are just one part of the wider solution. Covid has taught us that the world must act together to tackle infectious disease outbreaks at source, and keep us all safe.”

A clinician administers the mpox vaccine to a health worker during the launch of the campaign in Goma - AUBIN MUKONI/AFP

Dr Leandre Murhula Masirika, a research coordinator in the health department in South Kivu province, also suggested the vaccine rollout may not be easy. The shot currently available, made by Bavarian Nordic, requires two doses and administering both may be challenging in a mobile and sometimes remote community. Supplies also remain limited.

“We still have few vaccines, [so] we cannot vaccinate all the target populations or their contacts,” he said. “We also still have gaps in children, we are vaccinating adults from 18 up, but many of our patients are younger than this.”

Yet there was optimism on Monday after the WHO approved the Bavarian Nordic shot for use in those aged 12 to 17 – children are at higher risk for serious illness and death due to complications from the disease. The Danish biotech firm has also said it is set to start a clinical trial to assess safety among those aged two to 12 this month.

“I hope that these trials can give good outcomes, so we can vaccinate more of those most at risk,” said Dr Muhaula Masirika. “We have not yet changed the policy [regarding the WHO approval] in the DRC… but we are only 10 days into the campaign. Let’s see how it goes.”

The UK’s latest commitment comes from a combination of underspent funding and money reserved for emergencies, and is on top of a £3.1m was pledged to tackle mpox and cholera in the DRC in August.

Much of it will be channelled through Unicef, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it will be used in line with the continental response plan developed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO.

The UK is also deploying two technical experts – an epidemiologist and an infection prevention and control specialist – to support the response. Though one African official questioned this element of the response as “colonial ” given the wealth of knowledge among African experts.

But Dr Ed Newman, director of the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, said: “Our staff will provide specialist support to colleagues at Africa-CDC and the joint continental incident management team as they work to manage the ongoing mpox epidemic, as well as using this learning to further strengthen UK preparedness.”

Meanwhile the European Union this week announced an additional €20 million (£16.7m) to support the Africa CDC and WHO team’s continental response plan for mpox.

The bloc has also collectively pledged more than 560,000 mpox vaccines to the DRC – taking a different approach to the UK, which has instead stressed its support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and said its own mpox doses would go out of date too soon to donate them.

Gavi has purchased 500,000 doses for the DRC and the UK is one of its largest donors, contributing £1.65bn between 2021 and 2025.