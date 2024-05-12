I cannot fathom the NC legislature’s blatant discrimination against public schools

NC public schools

I hope in the weeks ahead there will be more opinion writers like Justin Parmenter (May 7) pointing out the undue burden and discriminatory legislation the state legislature continues to direct upon the public schools. That includes the proposed “Academic Transparency Bill.”

As a former public school educator for 41 years (in Pennsylvania), I cannot fathom the legislature’s blatant discrimination against the N.C. public schools as they dole out millions to private schools with virtually no accountability. It would be my hope this November. that public school teachers, parents with children in public schools, and their families would mount a campaign to change the makeup of the current legislature when it comes to public education.

Doug Bennett, Charlotte

Assault weapons

After the violent murders of four brave law enforcement officers in Charlotte on April 29, you would expect to hear large numbers of people, especially police officers, crying out for tough gun laws and an assault weapons ban. Neither will happen. First, gun control is a political “third rail,” especially for Republicans. Second, gun rights advocates misinform people that such measures are unpatriotic and violate the Second Amendment. Sen. Thom Tillis said a ban on assault-style weapons would not have prevented these murders. I disagree. By making guns less accessible and by instituting a nationwide assault weapons ban, we will prevent another April 29.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Kudos, chancellor

I take exception to the May 5 column from associate opinion editor Ned Barnett regarding the actions of interim Chancellor Lee Roberts during the demonstration at UNC-Chapel Hill. Roberts showed strong leadership in bringing in police from various campuses to dismantle the encampment of anti-Israel protesters. These protesters disgraced our flagship university by taking down an American flag and trying to replace it with a Palestinian flag. This is our university, paid for with our tax dollars, and this deplorable action is a personal affront to every citizen of this state. Roberts showed why he needs to be the permanent leader of UNC.

David Ramsey, Mooresville

Campus protesters

Regarding ‘Believe Jewish students when they say they are not OK,” (May 5 Opinion):

The legitimate protesters are missing the important distinction between the government of Israel and its people.

Hamas committed unspeakable violence against Israel.

Israel is committing atrocities in Gaza, killing women and children and blocking aid to a population now facing famine.

The majority of Israelis support a cease fire.

All these things are true.

And outside agitators who have their own agenda are making the situation worse. I admire the passion of the protesters, but there isn’t an easy solution to this multifaceted war, any more than there’s an easy solution to these protests.

Protesters need to work with campus authorities to find a way to keep agitators out and protest peacefully. It is their right, after all.

Lisa Baucom, Kannapolis

Ban masks?

A N.C. legislator wants to ban wearing masks with few exceptions due to nefarious behavior. This is quite concerning for a soon-to-be octogenarian not on the bill’s exceptions list who has a BMI of 18.4 and a compromised immune system. Wearing a mask, getting vaccines, social distancing and hand-washing proved beneficial for the past four years in avoiding COVID, flu and colds. The CDC recently reported new COVID variants are making the rounds in the U.S. Perhaps it would be prudent to include senior citizens in the exceptions so those of us who wish to wear a mask can.

Gail Austin, Concord

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to justify killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, saying she shot the “dangerous” dog to protect her children. According to her book, the dog was attacking chickens. Most of us would agree this is not a death penalty situation. She overreacted in a cruel and ruthless manner. Do we really want someone like her to be vice president if Trump picks her? No. Never.

Albert Guy Dancy, Charlotte