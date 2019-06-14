Canoe Kayak Canada names 4 N.S. athletes to compete at world championships

Nova Scotia will be well represented on Canada's team for the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships later this summer.

The event will be held in Szeged, Hungary, from August 21-25.

Four Nova Scotians, headed by 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Mark de Jonge, have been selected for the team.

It is an important competition for the athletes as preparations for the 2020 Olympics in Japan are underway. The world championships will serve as an Olympic qualification event where Canadian paddlers will look to secure boats for Tokyo.

Once the boats are secured, Canadians will compete to crew them at trials next spring.

How the roster was picked

Canoe Kayak Canada selected its roster after recent World Cup competitions in Poland and Germany.

"The team we selected following the World Cups showed several opportunities to reach finals, be on the podium and qualify for the Olympics later this summer," Graham Barton, Canoe Kayak Canada's chief technical officer, said in a release.

"While this is the core of our team for 2019, we will continue to evaluate results at a selection event at the end of June to see if there are any performances that show us they deserve to be added to the team."

Halifax's de Jonge and Alex Scott (men's kayak), Fall River's Michelle Russell (women's kayak) and Dartmouth's Connor Fitzpatrick (men's canoe) are the Nova Scotians on the list of 20 athletes chosen.

