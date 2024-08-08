'Can't Break the Spirit of Swifties': Sing-Alongs Continue in Vienna After Terror Plot Cancels Concerts
A crowd gathered in Vienna, Austria, to sing songs by Taylor Swift on Thursday, August 8, after the singer
Video Transcript
. . . . ..
A crowd gathered in Vienna, Austria, to sing songs by Taylor Swift on Thursday, August 8, after the singer
. . . . ..
Pierce Brosnan's son Sean is about to take on the role of a lifetime, however it meant that the star had to undergo quite a drastic transformation – see the photos here!
Blake Lively is the cover star on Vogue magazine's famous September issue, but not everybody is a fan of the "It Ends With Us" star's appearance.
Mommy-and-me dressing for the beach.
Prince Harry is a proud dad to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – see the royal dad kissing his newborn daughter Lilibet.
“The Lord of the Rings” is one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, having grossed $2.9 billion worldwide. But, according to Cate Blanchett, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actors earned a handsome salary for their involvement in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. During “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday night, host Andy Cohen asked …
Lively paid homage to her character Lily Bloom by wearing an oversized white suit featuring floral detailing
Knives Out actor Daniel Craig looked worlds away from his iconic James Bond character as he posed for a new photo in Paris. Discover his new look here...
The actress opens up about reclaiming her childhood home and finding domestic bliss in the September cover story of 'Better Homes & Gardens'
Kate Winslet has revealed how a crew member suggested she sit up straighter to hide her “belly rolls” during the filming of a bikini scene in World War II drama Lee. Winslet says she brushed off the suggestion because it was right for her character Lee Miller, a photojournalist who goes from shooting for British …
Gina Gershon appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked by host Andy Cohen if she ever hooked up with Tom Cruise. The two actors starred together in 1988’s “Cocktail,” where Gershon remembered nearly breaking Cruise’s nose during the filming of a sex scene. The moment just so happened to be Gershon’s first time …
The actress recalls meeting Mimi Rogers fresh off her wedding to Cruise on set of the 1988 romance.
Here's when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning on getting divorced and announcing their split.
'Deadpool and Wolveirne' director Shawn Levy has revealed Hugh Jackman "got very choked up" with emotion after reading a career-defining line.
The HGTV star shares her five kids with husband Chip Gaines
"It feels racist, but why?” asked correspondent Josh Johnson.
"This is why nobody takes me anywhere," the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum said in an Instagram video
Clay Aiken's son Parker is his dad's spitting image. The pair competed against Parker's uncle, David Foster, on "Celebrity Family Feud."
Ryan Reynolds confirmed in a recent interview with Collider that he got in touch with Nicolas Cage and asked him to reprise his role of Ghost Rider in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The record-breaking Marvel blockbuster features a handful of actors reprising their comic book characters of yesteryear, from Jennifer Garner’s Elektra to Chris Evans’ Johnny …
No pulling strips of uncooked bacon apart, no greasy hands, no muss, no fuss.
Kardashian shared a carousel post on Monday, August 5 of images from her summer trip