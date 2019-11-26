From can't swim to Ironman competition, Leamington couple wins triathlon national award

A Leamington, Ont. couple have been recognized at the national level for their contributions to triathlons.

Richard and Pauline Kniaziew were honoured Nov. 23 with Triathlon Canada's 2019 Impact Award, presented by Olympic triathlon champion Simon Whitfield.

"I saw the Ironman on television [33 years] ago and I said to my wife 'I'd like to do this,'" said Richard — but Pauline reminded him he couldn't swim.

Richard figured they could learn how to do triathlons and set out to do just that.

"I finally qualified and went to Hawaii [for the Ironman] 33 years ago," said Richard. While there, another Canadian athlete encouraged him to organize triathlons in Ontario.

"That's how Triathlon Canada started."

Grassroots start to sport

Richard and Pauline taught kids across Ontario how to do triathlons, set up across backyard swimming pools and neighbourhood yards.

"It all started with grassroots," said Richard. "We've travelled the world and competed in championships ... but you meet the most hard-working people."

For their 35th wedding anniversary, the pair did an Ironman competition in Germany. All their children also compete in triathlons — at one championship five members of the family participated.

"It's unbelievable how the sport has evolved," said Richard, who said he was humbled by the award he received.

"In order for the sport to develop the way it did, you have to have an army. We're just a few of the group."

Richard and Pauline aren't as fast as they used to be, but their goal is just to finish every race they start.