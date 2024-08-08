'Can't Think of Anything More Terrifying': Alligators Swim Around Flooded Neighborhood

A South Carolina woman was shocked to see an “alligator infested moat” around her house, in floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Debby.

Adrienne LeBlanc said she filmed these videos from her home in Bluffton from August 6 to August 8.

“We live on the apex of a large body of water in a gated community,” she told Storyful. “Alligators are common in the surrounding ponds, lagoons and lakes. The water level rose, allowing the gators to swim very close to our home.”

In the video, LeBlanc films the floodwaters from her bedroom and an alligator can be seen swimming close by.

Video Transcript

I'm currently in my bedroom and this little guy is just cruising.

Uh, I can't think of anything more terrifying at the moment than having a big ass gator come right up on Malone another day and mother alligator infested moat around my house.

They just really, like coming up here, that's for sure.

I mean, they did even before the water level rose and I think I just had something big over there.

Uh, oh, my stars.

You got something?

Oh, now he's closer.

Oh, this is, uh, pretty unbelievable.

They're never, ever, ever this close.

He's on the move.

I think it's gonna take weeks for all of this water to recede.

But thankfully the sun is out.

It's a beautiful morning despite danger, looking around every corner.