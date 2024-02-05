Canterbury Golf Club wins Ecological Project of the Year award

The course has created a balance in nature, equalling out the rabbit and mole populations

A Kent golf club has won an award for the Ecological Project of the Year.

Canterbury Golf Club won the award for work with the support of Natural England at the Golf Environment Awards.

The course manager at the club, Ray Goodsall, said he "couldn't believe it when our name was read out".

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr Goodsall said: "We are so proud of winning that award. and from our point of view the ecology of golf courses is paramount in what we do."

The ceremony took place on 29 January.

The course says it has created a balance in nature, equalling out the rabbit and mole populations.

It has also had success breeding turtle doves, with support from the RSPB.

Mr Goodsall says as custodians of the land, the club have to manage it responsibly

Mr Goodsall explained that before the course was built, there were "no trees and the land had livestock on it".

"As the golf course evolved, the livestock was taken away and then the trees started to naturally ingress those gorse areas.

"We are custodians of this land and we need to be able to manage it responsibly," he said.

