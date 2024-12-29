Canton police investigate homicide

Latest Stories
- People
3 Family Members Die After Eating Homemade Christmas Cake — Sparking New Investigation into Death of the Baker’s Husband
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
- The Canadian Press
New York correctional officers pummeled handcuffed man before death, footage shows
NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released video of a fatal New York prison beating shows correctional officers repeatedly pummeling a handcuffed man, striking him in the chest with a shoe, and lifting him by the neck and dropping him.
- People
'Boy in the Box' Was Found Slain, Severely Beaten and Nude: Who Was He, and Who Put Him There?
The boy's identity remained unknown until 2022
- USA TODAY
Pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant woman 14 times over bad tip
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the death of a woman who was set on fire in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are using forensics and video surveillance to identify the woman who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn, while the man accused of lighting her on fire was indicted by a grand jury on state charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
- The Canadian Press
Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying 'This is Trump's America now'
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now," according to court documents.
- People
Ariz. Dad Allegedly Lured Out of Home to Help Stranger, Found Murdered Near ‘Smoldering’ Vehicle
Paul Clifford, 53, was found early in the morning on Christmas Eve, police said.
- PA Media: UK News
Woman charged with murder of father-of-six who died on Christmas Day
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
- The Canadian Press
A missing Tennessee girl, 14, was left in the woods by a man she met online, sheriff says
HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online.
- People
3 Boys Shot After Attempting to Rob Houston Man at Apartment Complex, Authorities Say
One boy is in the ICU and the other two are in stable condition, local police said in a news alert shared with PEOPLE
- WDSU - New Orleans
Lawrence Hecker dies, a week after being sentenced to life for rape, kidnapping
- The Canadian Press
Missing dog returned to family home and rang the doorbell
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a nearly weeklong search, Athena found her way home to her Florida family in time for Christmas Eve and even rang the doorbell.
- CBC
Suspects posed as police in roadside robbery of vehicle, Elgin County OPP say
A vehicle was stolen in a Highway 401 roadside robbery involving suspects posing as police officers, OPP say. Police say that members of the Chatham-Kent detachment of Elgin County OPP were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 65 kilometre mile marker for a report of a robbery around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. Police say the complainant reported being stopped by two vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights. "The complainant's vehicle was approached by two suspects while anoth
- Associated Press
Oklahoma AG dismisses assault charge against officer who slammed 71-year-old man to the ground
Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general dismissed a felony assault charge Friday against a police officer who slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck, during an argument over a traffic ticket. Gentner Drummond announced that he had intervened in the case and dismissed the aggravated assault and battery charge against Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Joseph Gibson, 28. Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna charged Gibson this month after body-worn camera video released by police showed Gibson throwing Lich Vu to the ground after Vu touched Gibson during the argument following a non-injury traffic accident Oct. 27.
- People
400 Passengers Onboard High-Speed Train Survive Near-Miss After Driver Jumps from Cab on Christmas Eve
“The entire railway family is in mourning,” French railway company SCNF said in a statement to PEOPLE after the driver died by suicide
- People
Family 'Coordinates' Christmas Gifts — Then Their Grandma Slowly Realizes All the Items Are 'Borrowed' from Her (Exclusive)
Some of the items they stole included a white and red coffee cup, a stone that said 'forgive' and two 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' books
- PA Media: UK News
Boy and two adults bailed after girl, seven, injured in quad bike crash
The girl was left with life-changing injuries after the quad bike she was on crashed into a telegraph pole on Boxing Day.
- BuzzFeed
My Whole Life, I Embraced My Latina Identity. Then I Took A DNA Test That Changed Everything.
"Genealogy was a fun brain game for those with European ancestry. For nearly everyone else, it was a painful awakening to lost stories, erased histories and generations of trauma. "
- People
Alaska Woman Convicted of Murdering Her Court-Appointed Supervisor
Keith Huss was killed by Sara Dayan in September 2020
- People
TikTok Humanitarian Dora Moono Nyambe, Who Built School in Zambia, Dies at 32: ‘Extraordinary Woman’
The educator, who had more than 4 million TikTok followers, was the founder of nonprofit Footprints of Hope