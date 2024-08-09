Canyon Fire forces evacuations in Tuolumne County

Evacuation orders have been issued for a vegetation fire burning in the town of Tuolumne, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said. The Canyon Fire started shortly after midnight Friday in a canyon off Buchanan Road near Canyon Drive, officials said.

