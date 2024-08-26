Cap worn by Scottie Scheffler on the day of his arrest sells at charity auction

CBC

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late