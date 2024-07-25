‘Capable’ Harris and Biden’s legacy: key takeaways from the president’s address

Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on 24 July 2024.

Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on 24 July 2024. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night in an emotional speech that encompassed some of the reasons that led him to withdraw from the presidential race. This was the first speech Biden has made since he announced his withdrawal from the race on Sunday.

Most notably, the 81-year-old president, who was recovering from Covid-19 this week, highlighted the importance of passing the torch to a new generation, referring to his endorsement for Kamala Harris as the new contender for November’s elections.

In a roughly 10-minute speech, Biden pointed to the threat that he says Donald Trump poses to democracy in the US.

“When Ben Franklin was asked,” Biden said, “as he emerged from the convention going on, whether the founders have given America a monarchy or a Republic, Franklin’s response was: a republic, if you can keep it.”

“Whether we keep our republic is now in your hands,” Biden said.

Here are the key takeaways:

Biden delivered a short, poignant speech focused on the weight of the office

Biden started his speech on Wednesday by noting that he was sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. He then referenced former presidents who have held the office.

“In this sacred space, I’m surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents,” he said in the beginning of his speech. “Thomas Jefferson wrote the immortal words that guide this nation. George Washington showed us presidents are not kings.”

Biden questioned, notably, if the character of a president still matters, and without naming Donald Trump, asked voters to question whether the Republican nominee would uphold the sanctity of the presidency or US democracy.

He passed the torch to Kamala Harris and expressed his support

In the much-awaited address, Biden explained his decision to withdraw his re-election campaign. “This sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you,” Biden said, and then turned the focus to his vice-president, who is now the most likely Democratic nominee.

Biden commended Harris for her work, calling her an “experienced”, “tough” and “capable” candidate. “I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” he said. Biden had endorsed Harris soon after his announcement on Sunday.

Biden reminded people of his legacy and his plans to call for supreme court reform

Biden said that over the next six months, he will focus on “lowering costs”, growing the economy, and fighting against gun violence and the climate crisis. He also said that he will call for a supreme court reform, calling it “critical to our democracy”.

“I’ll keep fighting for my cancer moonshot,” he said, referring to his efforts to find a cure for cancer that began years before his presidency.

He ended on a personal message to his voters. “I hope you have some idea of how grateful I am,” Biden said. “History is in your hands.”