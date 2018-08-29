Cape Breton on deck to host senior Little League championships

Young baseball players will descend on Cape Breton next year in hopes of catching the Canadian Senior Little League title.

The 2019 tournament, to be held next July, has been awarded to Sydney Mines and District Little League.

"Little League Canada loves no more than to have a tournament in Cape Breton," said Ken Bradley, the organization's regional director for Atlantic Canada.

"They know how big the crowds are going to be, how many people support this. This is a small town but you'll see almost every one of 'em out as well as people from Glace Bay, Sydney.

"The whole island supports a baseball tournament like this."

The players in the senior division are 15 and 16 years old, and this will be their last chance to win a Little League title.

Sydney Mines was chosen as host due, in no small measure, to its previous experiences hosting the 2006 senior tournament and the 2008 major national championship.

'We love the support'

"It's big for our community. We are a baseball community — you'll see large crowds here," said Josh Spooney, one of the coaches of the host team, the Cape Breton Ramblers.

"Us as players and coaches, we love that. We love the support we get from home. That's our 'sixth man', you could say."

The championships will feature regional senior Little League champions from all the western provinces, Ontario and Quebec.

The Atlantic region will be represented by the Ramblers, a combined team of players from all over the island.

Pitcher Parker Hanrahan of Glace Bay said he's looking forward to competing at home.

"It's going to be pretty cool because I think we're going to have a lot of fan support here," he said.

"It should be fun to play in front of everybody you know, have family here watching."







