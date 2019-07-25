Cape Breton golf resort undergoes multimillion-dollar reno, changes name

A Cape Breton golf resort that underwent millions in renovations is now operating under a new name.

Ben Eoin Development Group purchased the financially troubled Lakes Golf Course in Ben Eoin earlier this year, as well as the neighbouring Birches at Ben Eoin Country Inn last year.

Under the deal, the new owners assumed almost $5 million in debts. Since then, Ben Eoin Development has invested $4.5 million into renovating and rebranding the property.

Work began last October and The Lakes Golf Club and Resort at Ben Eoin opened under its new name on July 1.

Rodney Colbourne, president of Ben Eoin Development, said the additions and renovations are the beginning of a planned expansion into a four-season resort.

Sherri Poirier More

"We felt that considering the calibre of the course, it was something that was missing. The amenities weren't to the level that the course was, and we felt there was a demand there for that," he said.

Colbourne said construction is almost complete and the group will focus on "an aggressive marketing plan" in Canada, the U.S. and abroad.

Colbourne said Ben Eoin Development wants to add more accommodations to the resort, possibly on land they own at the nearby Ben Eoin Marina or on the residential subdivision they also own on the other side of the golf course.

'Bright future' for ski hill neighbours, says Colbourne

The golf course sits on land leased from the nearby Cape Breton Ski Club. The development group bought the golf course, despite a last-minute attempt to block the sale by the ski club.

Colbourne said they plan to work with the ski club next door.

"We think the future is bright for the ski hill, and a bright future for the ski hill bodes well for our real estate development," he said. "So, what's good for them is good for us, and vice versa."

Colbourne said the $4.5-million investment was more than the group originally anticipated, but he's happy with the end product.

"Once we got started, we realized the importance of finishing it with quality materials and making sure it was cleaned up along the highway," he said.

12-month operation

Lindsey MacIntosh is the general manager of the Lakes Golf Club and Resort at Ben Eoin.

She said she hopes to work with the ski hill to promote the resort as a 12-month operation. Part of that involves providing accommodations to those travelling to visit the ski hill.

Emily Latimer/CBC More

Story continues