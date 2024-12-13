Cape Breton police lay manslaughter charge in case of man missing since July

Cape Breton police have charged a man with manslaughter, robbery and assault in the disappearance of Kenneth Justin MacDonald. (Cape Breton Regional Police - image credit)

Cape Breton regional police have charged one man with manslaughter and they say more arrests are expected in the disappearance of Kenneth Justin MacDonald.

MacDonald went missing in July. Police labelled the case a homicide last month.

Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said police are releasing little information at the moment.

"An individual by the name of Mitchell George McPhee was arrested in Sydney on Dec. 12 as part of the extensive investigation by our major crime unit," she said. "He is charged with manslaughter, robbery and assault."

MacDonald was last seen at the Irving gas station in North Sydney, where he was captured on store video.

Police later found his vehicle about 25 kilometres away in the Ormond Crescent area of Mira Road.

MacDonald's family and friends have continued to search for clues to his disappearance, but his body has not been found.

McPhee remains in custody and will be in court Monday.

Magnus said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending. She said anyone with information is asked to call regional police at 902-563-5151.

