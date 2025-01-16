Capital One outage: Users report widespread deposit issues

Capital One confirmed that a “tech issue” on Thursday was keeping some customers from accessing their direct deposits (Getty Images)

A "tech outage" at Capital One on Thursday has left some bank customers unable to access their direct deposits.

A Capitol One representative wrote on X that the outage had been affecting a "variety of functions,” including customers’ access to their online login portals and customers’ account balances. The representative did not say when the bank’s online services would be fully restored.

“We’re currently experiencing a tech outage impacting a variety of functions. We apologize for the trouble, and while we don’t have an ETA to dish out, we appreciate your patience as we work to restore functionality,” the Capital One rep said in a response to a frustrated customer.

The Independent has approached Capital One for comment.

Customers trying to get Capital One’s attention on X largely had the same concerns — they were counting on the money from their direct deposits, and when those deposits didn’t clear, they were left wondering if they’d be able to cover thier bills.

“Deposit should have hit yesterday like it does every other Wednesday.... Not good for all the bills coming out and no money there that should be,” one user wrote to Capital One.

Capital One customers have reported several issues this morning. (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Customers also reported issues with accessing account balances and online login, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports on DownDetector — which tracks the status of live services — found that outage reports for Capital One peaked around 9am this morning, but have continued through the late morning.

“We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services, and apologize for the inconvenience,” Capital One posted on X.

Capital One’s outage comes just a day after Citibank admitted that its own tech issues were keeping cusotmers from accessing their accounts from their mobile devices. Citibank also revealed that incorrect fraud alerts had been placed on customers’ cards, and that the bank was working to clear up the problem.