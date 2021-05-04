Capitals' Wilson fined $5K for roughing Rangers' Buchnevich

Washington’s Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Tuesday for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the teams' game Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players. Wilson's salary this season is $4.1 million.

Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct after a scrum in which he appeared to punch Buchnevich, who was face down on the ice, and threw Artemi Panarin down to the ice. Panarin was ruled out of the remainder of the game with what the team called a lower-body injury.

“I thought it was just a scrum, like physical play," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. "There was something going on originally with the goalie and they’re jamming at the goalie and a bunch of players jump in there. It happens a lot.”

Rangers coach David Quinn said Panarin was OK and added of Wilson: “It happens time and time again with him. It’s just totally unnecessary.”

“I figure you should have some more respect for the game and for the players,” Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad said of Wilson’s play. “I don’t honestly know where to start. It’s just horrible. Zero respect. I don’t know why I’m surprised, but yeah, just horrible.”

This is Wilson's third fine in eight NHL seasons, and he has been suspended five times. The most recent suspension was seven games in March for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo.

When suspending him for the hit on Carlo, the league's department of player safety called Wilson “a player with a substantial disciplinary record taking advantage of an opponent who is in a defenceless position and doing so with significant force.” He is not expected to face further discipline for his actions Monday night.

Wilson had a clean record for the previous 2 1/2 years, dating to a 20-game suspension in the fall of 2018 for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist. That initially carried a $1.26 million fine, and it was reduced to 14 games by an independent arbitrator after appeal, though Wilson had already served 17 games.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Montreal comic creators suing Marvel, say Iron Man suit looks 'strikingly' familiar

    MONTREAL — When Montreal-based comic book company founders Ben and Raymond Lai watched the 2018 Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War," they said they knew they had to sue Marvel Entertainment — again. The Lai brothers, founders of Horizon Comics Productions, claim the armour worn by Iron Man in the movie is too similar to the outfit sported by Maxwell, a character they developed for their Radix comic series in the early 2000s. "After years of legal dispute and substantial sums of money, they continue to copy our characters," Raymond Lai said in a statement to The Canadian Press. “It causes us significant damage and has an impact on our ability to make a living as artists. Clearly, this repeated behaviour cannot be accepted.” The brothers had sued Marvel Entertainment and its owner, The Walt Disney Company, in 2013. They claimed the outfit worn by Iron Man in a poster for Marvel's "Iron Man 3" looked too much like a suit for another Radix character, Caliban. The brothers, however, lost that legal case. Ben and Raymond Lai say Marvel has copied their designs again. And their lawyers say they have a case because the brothers' claims involve new Marvel costumes in different Marvel movies. On April 22, lawyers for the Montreal comic book company filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court against Marvel Entertainment and Disney for alleged copyright infringement. They say Marvel's Ant-Man, the Wasp and Iron Man characters have body armour strikingly similar to the clothing they created for their superheroes. The plaintiffs are suing for compensatory damages yet to be disclosed, and they are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction against Marvel and Disney to “put an end to this deliberate and persistent infringement,” according to the lawsuit. Several interview requests to Marvel and Disney were not returned. All the allegations by the Lai brothers have not been proven in court. Julie Desrosiers with Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, one of the brothers' lawyers, says the alleged similarities between her client's work and Marvel characters are causing a lot of headaches. She said when Ben and Raymond Lai present their work to the public, people often think they copied Marvel. “It’s the other way around," she said in a recent interview. The brothers created their comic book company in 1995. In 2001 and 2002, they published a three-volume comic book series called Radix. “It was with Radix that we became known and that our work was recognized in the American comic book industry,” Raymond said in the statement. “We made a name for ourselves.” Around March 2002, Marvel’s editor-in-chief, Chester Bror Cebulski, approached the Lai brothers for their unique, highly futuristic designs — but they turned down the offer, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said that around the same time, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology copied illustrations from the Radix series for a $50-million research grant to create what is now the Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies. MIT issued a public apology to the Lai brothers, however, acknowledging the unauthorized use of images, the lawsuit said. “We decided not to take legal action against MIT because they publicly apologized and admitted their mistake,” Raymond wrote. “But with Marvel, it's repeated infringement.” The brothers' company gained notoriety with the MIT controversy and were once again approached by Marvel. In September 2002, the brothers agreed to be part of a new creative team and worked for Marvel's Thor and X-Men comics, the lawsuit said. In the brothers' failed 2013 case against Marvel, Justice Paul Oetken of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded there was no infringement because of the "distinctive features between the characters." But according to the new lawsuit, the distinctive features previously identified to justify the dismissal of the brothers' claims no longer exist in the new superhero outfits created by Marvel. The suit alleges “several striking similarities exist between the new Iron Man suit depicted in Infinity War and the suit worn by the Radix character Maxwell.” "In sum, not only are the distinctive features raised by Justice Oetken in the American proceeding no longer present in the Infinity War suit, but several additional strikingly similar features to the Radix suit were added." The brothers say Marvel and Disney are "deliberately" creating costumes that look similar to their Radix character "knowing that Horizon’s means to defend its copyrights were scarce." "This behaviour is oppressive, malicious and highly reprehensible," the lawsuit said. "It offends the public’s sense of decency." This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 4, 2021. Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press

  • Not a god: Taiwan defends health minister amid uptick in COVID cases

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang defended the island's health minister on Tuesday amid a rare uptick in domestic COVID-19 infections, saying that even if he were a god reborn on earth he could not protect against every eventuality. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control because of early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders. Most of its 1,154 cases to date have been imported from abroad, although Taiwan has reported sporadic domestic infections.

  • Ontario may shorten vaccine interval, looking into mixing first and second doses

    TORONTO — Ontario might shorten the length of time between COVID-19 vaccine doses and is looking into mixing and matching doses as it prepares to receive increased shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 785,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech in May, and more than 938,000 doses per week next month. Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that the added supply might allow the province to shorten the current four-month interval between the first and second shots. "We expect that with the much larger quantities of the Pfizer vaccines that we're receiving throughout the month of May, that we may well be able to shorten the timeline for people to receive their second doses," Elliott said. If that happens, people will be contacted to arrange a new time for their second appointment, the health minister said, adding that the new interval would be closer to the original timeline for vaccinations. Pfizer recommends a 21-day interval between its two shots, while Moderna recommends four weeks and Oxford-AstraZeneca advises between four and twelve weeks. Ontario extended the interval between doses earlier this year during a period of slow vaccine supply to Canada, making some exceptions for certain at-risk individuals. While larger Pfizer-BioNTech shipments are expected in the coming weeks, incoming supplies of other approved vaccines are less plentiful, and less certain. The province is expecting 388,000 Moderna vaccine doses during the week of May 10, and further supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca in the coming months has yet to be confirmed. Ontario officials confirmed Monday that the province has asked a federal vaccine advisory group to look into the possibility of mixing doses between the first and second shots. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate medical officer of health, said Monday that the province had asked the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to make recommendations about potentially mixing vaccines. She said the province was waiting to see the results of a U.K. study looking at the effectiveness of the mixed-vaccine dose approach, but the results aren't expected until next month. She said Ontario has asked for recommendations from the Canadian body by mid-May. "Likely (NACI) will recommend that it is safe and effective to use a different vaccine for the second shot, if you cannot get the same one you got for the first one," Yaffe said Monday. Dr. David Williams, Ontario's top doctor, said the priority is to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19 as the province battles a deadly third wave of infections that has strained the health-care system with critically ill patients. "The key is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," Williams said. "We've got to get these numbers down." Ontario is sending half its vaccine supply to designated COVID-19 hot spots for the next two weeks, and the government has said it hopes to allow all adults in the province to book shots by the end of the month. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press

  • Ottawa will carry out its own environmental assessment of Highway 413

    The federal government says it is stepping in to do its own environmental assessment of a controversial proposed highway in the northwestern GTA. Highway 413, which would run through Vaughan, Caledon, Brampton and Halton Hills, has drawn criticism from environmental advocates, municipal councils and some residents, who argue that it is unnecessary and will take a heavy environmental toll. Worried about an insufficient provincial assessment of the road's full impact, many of them have been calling on federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to take action. On Monday, he agreed, writing in a statement that the the federal impact assessment agency, along with other departments, have identified "clear areas of federal concern related to this project." Speaking to CBC Toronto Monday afternoon, Wilkinson said in particular, there was "significant concern around the number of federally-listed species at risk, and the potential impact on their critical habitat." The province has maintained that the 400-series highway is necessary to serve the growing Greater Golden Horsehoe Region — predicted to have a population of 14.8 million people by 2051 — and cut down congestion. The province's preferred route for Highway 413, running from Highway 400 in Vaughan and curving west to where Highways 401 and 407 meet in Halton. (ontario.ca) The Ford government is already in the midst of its own "robust" environmental assessment, says Ontario Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney. "It is unclear what the scope of a federal impact assessment would be, or whether a full impact assessment would be warranted," Mulroney wrote in a statement on Monday after Ottawa released its decision. She went on to write that her government believes in "one project-one assessment" and "will work with the federal government to address their newly-found concerns around the potential adverse effects on the Western Chorus Frog, Red-Headed Woodpecker and Rapids Clubtail." Environmental groups applaud move Sarah Buchanan, Ontario climate program manager with Environmental Defence, said her group was "very pleased" with the update, and expected that the new assessment will put a significant pause on the project's progress. "We're hoping that both governments get a much better understanding of the potential impacts of this highway, and that the province decides to spend their billions of dollars elsewhere," she said. Buchanan also said the decision from Ottawa doesn't mean the project will be cancelled — especially given that she's already seen the concept killed under the Wynne government and resurrected under Doug Ford. "We've seen it rise from the dead before," she said. "It's ultimately in the hands of the provincial and federal governments." LISTEN | Highway 413 could make congestion worse on GTA roads, critics say: Tony Malfara isn't letting down his guard either. Malfara, who lives in Kleinburg, is one of many local residents who have been vigorously organizing against the highway — in fact, he received Monday's news while waiting in a queue to make a deputation against it at a Markham committee meeting. "We all have full-time jobs, we all have things to do, and its easy to get complacent and say, 'Wow, that's a victory,'" he told CBC Toronto afterwards. "Until they shut the door, and they put the files in a closet and say this isn't happening anymore, this is going to be a continuous journey." A number of councils, including Toronto, Mississauga, Orangeville, and Halton Hills, have all passed motions voicing their opposition to the highway's construction. No federal assessment for Bradford Bypass Meanwhile, the federal government declined to do its own environmental assessment on a nearby proposed highway that's also raised concerns among environmental groups. The Bradford Bypass, also called the Holland Marsh Highway, is an an east-west thoroughfare between Highway 400 and Highway 404. Wilkinson told CBC News the project doesn't merit a federal review in comparison with Highway 413, which is called the GTA West project in government documents. A view of the Holland Marsh near part of the proposed route for a yet-to-be built Ontario highway. (Jeff Laidlaw) "The fundamental difference was, while there are certainly still some potential impacts on areas of federal jurisdiction, they did not rise to the same level as the GTA West project," he said. Environmental Defence and other environmental groups take particular issue with the province's plan to use an environmental assessment of the Holland Marsh highway that dates from 1997, rather than start fresh. "We're disappointed," said Buchanan of Ottawa's decision not to look into the environmental repercussions itself. "This highway will also have some devastating impacts. It also was revived around the same time, it's another zombie highway that was previously shelved and then brought back."

  • Ontario’s COVID-19 cases moving in right direction, top doctor says

    Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said Monday that the province’s COVID-19 indicators are slowly moving into the right direction, but called on people to still socially distance and wear masks as the province catches up on vaccines.

  • Death of migrant farm worker in Mississauga hotel prompts call for better protections

    An advocate is demanding better protections for migrant farm workers after a young man from St. Vincent died last week while he was in quarantine in a Mississauga hotel. Romario Morgan, 22, died on Thursday, April 29 before he was to start work on an Ontario farm. He was found unresponsive and flat on his back in a hotel room. The cause of death is not known. Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer with the activist group Justice for Migrant Workers, said there should be an independent investigation into Morgan's death to determine if there is a connection to his work. Ramsaroop said there are reports of recent deaths of two other farm workers, one from Trinidad and Tobago and one from Mexico. He said the other two were in their workplaces when they died. He said coroner's inquests would be one avenue to determine the cause of death in all three cases. "The most vulnerable have the least protections. That should be an outrage to all of us," he said. Farm workers are the most vulnerable workers in Ontario because they lack basic workplace protections and there is a constant threat of deportation or repatriation, he said. As well, the pandemic has made conditions worse, he added. "The heightened immigration risk, coupled with precarious working and living conditions, is a recipe for this crisis that exists currently in COVID," he said. Ramsaroop said there is lack of access to health care and changes should be made to employment standards and occupational health and safety laws to protect farm workers from dangerous conditions and infectious diseases. The group has been advocating for migrant workers for 20 years across the province. "It's a plantation system that exists in Ontario. We are calling for permanent status. No worker should be tied to a farm. No worker should be tied to an employer." Roshina Jack, Morgan's older sister, told CBC News her brother was 'a very loving person. He went out there to make a life for his mom. He was the breadwinner for her.'(Facebook) According to Morgan's older sister, Roshina Jack, Morgan had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in early March before he left the country. He was in Ontario to pick fruit and his cousin had gone with him. She said he called her "Big Sis" and they got along. She said every time she calls his mother now, she is crying. "My brother is a very loving person. He went out there to make a life for his mom. He was the breadwinner for her," Jack told CBC News in an interview from Kingstown, St. Vincent. "He was doing everything that he can to make sure that his mom and two younger brothers survive." Jack, still in shock from the news, said the family would like answers. The family doesn't know when Morgan left St. Vincent and when he arrived in Canada, but family members know he left after a volcano, La Soufrière, erupted in St. Vincent on April 9 and they were told he took a cruise ship to Grenada and then he went to Canada. Romario Morgan was in Ontario to pick fruit. His cousin had gone with him. (Facebook) She said Morgan was staying in a hotel as part of mandatory 14-day isolation after his arrival in Canada. Jack said Morgan's cousin, who was also isolating, realized that Morgan was not responding to messages when he was in his room and he asked another worker to check on him. That worker found him dead. "He was just lying there. There was no blood, nothing." The company that had employed Morgan called his mother to let her know an autopsy was scheduled for last Friday, but the family is awaiting the results. Jack said she did not know the name of his employer. Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Monday he cannot release any information about the death. "There's no criminality involved," Mooken said. Death follows coroner's report into deaths of farm workers The death follows a report by Ontario's deputy chief coroner, Reuven R. Jhirad, about the COVID-19 deaths of three temporary foreign workers in the province last year. In 2020, the three Mexican nationals died in May and June. All three men were under age 60 and contracted COVID-19 after arriving to work on Ontario farms. Their names were Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero, who worked on a pepper farm near Kingsville; Rogelio Munoz Santos, who worked at a farm in Windsor-Essex; and Juan Lopez Chaparro, who worked on a vegetable farm near Simcoe. The report includes 35 recommendations, calling on everything from improved access to health care to better communication between governments and agencies involved in bringing foreign workers to Canada each growing season. Ontario sets up vaccine clinic for farm workers at Pearson The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on the weekend it is reviewing the recommendations. "Workers who come to Ontario under the federal government's TFW (temporary foreign worker) program are valued members of Ontario's agri-food sector," Christa Roettele, spokesperson for the ministry, said in an email. "Their health, safety and well-being are very important to us, which is why we have and will continue to take action to protect agri-food workers and guard against the spread of COVID-19." The ministry said it has set up a vaccination clinic for temporary foreign workers at Toronto's Pearson Airport following a successful pilot on April 10. According to One News St. Vincent, a digital news outlet in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Morgan was originally from Grenadine island of Bequia.

  • Gates' marital split follows Melinda's long journey away from Bill's shadow

    When Melinda French Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, to let her co-author the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. "It got hot," Melinda wrote in her 2019 book, "The Moment of Lift." "Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn't see why it should change."

  • Police force campers in Montreal's east end to leave after eviction notice served

    Days after an eviction notice was served to people living at a homeless encampment in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood, police have forced them to leave. Dozens of activists protesting the eviction were at the camp Monday at around 6 a.m., but by 12:30 p.m. police began to dismantle a smaller camp nearby and approached the main camp, telling people to leave. The eviction operation was delayed by protesters blocking access to the site, but police moved in and dispersed the group of 20 or so protesters just after 4 p.m. Most of the campers had already left the site voluntarily. After that, city crews began clearing the site. The 20 or so campers were served an eviction notice by Quebec's Ministry of Transport last week.(Josh Grant/CBC) About 20 people had pitched tents and parked small campers in the Boisé Steinberg, a wooded area owned by Quebec's Transport Ministry on an industrial strip of Hochelaga Boulevard near Viau Street in the east end. The camp, which included carpets and couches in outdoor living areas, had been deemed secure by the Montreal fire department. Last December, firefighters condemned a similar tent city on a roadside green space just east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, finding its generators and propane tanks to be a fire hazard. This time, the Transport Ministry itself served the eviction notice, saying the camp posed a safety risk. A bed for everyone Nathalie Goulet, city councillor for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and the executive committee member responsible for homelessness, spoke with reporters in front of the encampment on Monday. She emphasized that there is no lack of shelter beds available for people, and that everyone who will be removed from the camp will be offered a bed and access to services. Nathalie Goulet, a city councillor for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, is the executive committee member responsible for homelessness.(Alex Leduc/CBC) "We can assure you that every person here has a shelter bed for tonight," she said. Goulet added that there are double the amount of shelter spaces available compared to before the pandemic, including for women, young people and Indigenous people. Goulet explained that city hall supports the eviction action, saying that it sends a clear message about Montreal's stance. "We are firm on the question of organized encampments, we can't tolerate them," she said. "We cannot tolerate the risk of tragedies such as those which were narrowly avoided at the camp Notre-Dame last fall when a tent caught fire near a propane tank." Goulet said that in order to support people who were being forced out, the city mobilized its partners and brought in social workers, health workers and fire prevention staff. When asked if the city was open to establishing a permanent outdoor site where people could camp legally, Goulet responded the long-term solution is social housing, not campgrounds. "Our administration is working day by day on that since the beginning of our mandate," said Goulet. Dozens of activists protested the eviction of a homeless encampment at the Boisé Steinberg in Hochelaga.(Josh Grant/CBC) The camp was one of several that have cropped up on vacant green spaces, often around industrials areas, in the city in the past year. Eviction won't solve problem, says advocate Organizations that work with the homeless population, including Care Montreal, have spoken out against dismantling encampments, saying it doesn't solve the problem. Michel Monette, director of CARE, told CBC that "the camp is not the tents and trailers, the camp is the people." He said tearing down the site and forcing people to leave won't drive them back to shelters. Instead, they will just find another outdoor location. "We disagree with this way of doing things," said Monette. Michel Monette, director of CARE Montreal, said he doesn't agree with evicting people and tearing down the camp.(CBC) Despite the availability of shelter beds, Monette explained why some people prefer sleeping outside. "[They] choose to go in a place where you are in control of your own life, instead of going to a place where someone controls your life," he said. "That's the reason. It's very simple like that." He said rather than evict people from the site, officials should work to secure it and make it a safe place for people to live until they can be moved into transitional housing. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has acknowledged the rise in homelessness since the beginning of the pandemic, as the economic fallout pushed several already on the margins into the street. Plante said there is no official data yet but she estimates the number of people living without a home has doubled.

  • Thousands of Ontarians book vaccine appointments within hours of expanded eligibility

    TORONTO — There were reports of long waits and technical glitches as Ontario widened vaccine eligibility for more than 100 COVID-19 hot spots on Monday, but the province's health minister said the government was "pleased" that thousands were able to book an appointment to get their first dose. More than 73,000 appointments were booked in the first two hours after the province expanded eligibility to include anyone 18 or older in 114 designated areas Monday morning, Christine Elliott said. The province's online booking system “held up” during the surge of interest, Elliott said, and people who had technical issues should try to book again. “You will get an appointment, but I am sorry about the problems people are having now,” Elliott told reporters. Some social media users said they logged on early in the day but still came up empty, as the provincial site showed tens of thousands of users in the queue minutes after bookings opened. Others reported technical errors with the site itself. Jessica Mazze, 20, was eager to book a shot on Monday after spending weeks checking community clinics for vaccine availability in her Toronto neighbourhood. The Ryerson University student was expecting the provincial site to be busy, but she was frustrated when she was unable to book online because the postal code on her health card didn’t match her current residence. Multiple calls to the provincial phone line eventually got her an appointment for the end of the month, leaving Mazze relieved but disappointed with the technical issues. “Thankfully, end of the day, I got the appointment. But I was just extremely frustrated with the whole process,” she said by phone on Monday. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said confusion booking an appointment to get a COVID-19 shot could have been avoided had the government done more advance planning. "It's been pretty disappointing to watch his government flail around when it comes to finding ways for people to easily access appointments for their shots," Horwath said. "I think today's failure is yet another example of a government that completely ... didn't do the planning early enough." Liberal House Leader John Fraser said the rush to book Monday morning and the delays were all avoidable. "Look at the kind of challenges people are having finding a vaccine, finding a place to get a vaccine," Fraser said. "People are crowdsourcing stuff online. That's incredible … The most important thing for government to do is make sure that it's organized." This week and next, the province will send half its vaccine supply to the hot spot areas, based on recommendations from the government's science advisers. Adults in some neighbourhoods had already been able to make vaccine appointments, but not through the province's online booking portal. One Toronto-area region said on the weekend it would open up more bookings for those who live or work in hot spots starting Tuesday, but warned it was limited by supply issues. "Due to a vaccine shortage, York Region is not booking those between the ages of 18 and 34 who live in high priority communities and residents age 50-59. These groups can book through the provincial booking system soon," York Public Health said in a statement. Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings open up to all residents aged 50 and over. People with high-risk health conditions and some groups who can't work from home will also become eligible. Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine appointment by the end of May. The province reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 16 more deaths linked to the virus. The Ministry of Health said 1,925 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, but noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data to the province over the weekend. There were 889 people in intensive care because of the virus and 611 people on a ventilator. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Holly McKenzie-Sutter and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, May 3, 2021

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday May 3, 2021. There are 1,243,242 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,243,242 confirmed cases (83,544 active, 1,135,356 resolved, 24,342 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 7,546 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 219.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,325 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,904. There were 42 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 332 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.05 per 100,000 people. There have been 31,897,888 tests completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,104 confirmed cases (60 active, 1,038 resolved, six deaths). There were five new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 11.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 42 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. There have been 244,507 tests completed. Prince Edward Island: 182 confirmed cases (13 active, 169 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 144,883 tests completed. Nova Scotia: 2,854 confirmed cases (943 active, 1,844 resolved, 67 deaths). There were 146 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 96.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 735 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 105. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people. There have been 597,879 tests completed. New Brunswick: 1,954 confirmed cases (143 active, 1,773 resolved, 38 deaths). There were 15 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 18.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 96 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 14. There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.86 per 100,000 people. There have been 304,533 tests completed. Quebec: 352,678 confirmed cases (9,157 active, 332,577 resolved, 10,944 deaths). There were 798 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 106.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,981 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 997. There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 58 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.63 per 100,000 people. There have been 8,359,513 tests completed. Ontario: 473,901 confirmed cases (36,997 active, 428,786 resolved, 8,118 deaths). There were 3,436 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 251.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25,040 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,577. There were 16 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 183 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.1 per 100,000 people. There have been 14,046,808 tests completed. Manitoba: 39,524 confirmed cases (2,593 active, 35,952 resolved, 979 deaths). There were 251 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 188 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,717 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 245. There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.98 per 100,000 people. There have been 689,854 tests completed. Saskatchewan: 41,805 confirmed cases (2,396 active, 38,911 resolved, 498 deaths). There were 207 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 203.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,628 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 233. There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.25 per 100,000 people. There have been 775,458 tests completed. Alberta: 196,910 confirmed cases (23,608 active, 171,212 resolved, 2,090 deaths). There were 2,012 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 533.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,609 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,944. There were four new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.27 per 100,000 people. There have been 4,183,066 tests completed. British Columbia: 131,656 confirmed cases (7,542 active, 122,518 resolved, 1,596 deaths). There were 668 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 146.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,407 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 772. There were 15 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,511,250 tests completed. Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero active, 79 resolved, two deaths). There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. There have been 9,024 tests completed. Northwest Territories: 52 confirmed cases (seven active, 45 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 15.5 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 18,637 tests completed. Nunavut: 528 confirmed cases (85 active, 439 resolved, four deaths). There were eight new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 215.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 64 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,400 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • First-ever image of COVID-19 variant supports faith in current vaccines, says UBC

    VANCOUVER — The first images of a mutation on a COVID-19 variant of concern have been captured by researchers at the University of British Columbia who say the photos offer some reassurance about how the virus strain may react to current vaccines. The University of B.C. says the researchers are the first to publish structural images of the mutation found on one portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The spike protein is the part of the virus that opens the door to infection, while the mutation is the change believed partly responsible for the rapid spread of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom. A team led by Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at UBC's faculty of medicine, found the images show localized placement of the mutation allows it to enter human cells more easily. The team's analysis, recently published in PLOS Biology, reveals that, once inside, the mutation can still be sidelined by antibodies from current vaccines. Researchers say that adds to growing evidence that most antibodies generated by existing vaccines are likely to remain effective in preventing mild and severe cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. The statement says its researchers are also using beams of supercooled electrons in powerful microscopes to visualize the detailed shapes of other COVID-19 variants that are 100,000 times smaller than a pinhead. "It’s important to understand the different molecular structures of these emerging variants to determine whether they’ll respond to existing treatments and vaccines and ultimately find ways to control their spread more effectively," the statement says. Variants under study at UBC include those first identified in India, California and South Africa, as well as the P.1 variant of concern first found in Brazil, which along with the B.1.1.7 mutation has accounted for a growing number of infections in Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Manslaughter conviction upheld for woman who claimed she was victim of domestic abuse

    CALGARY — A southern Alberta woman who claimed she stabbed her common-law partner to death in self-defence has been unsuccessful in having her conviction overturned. Vanessa Poucette killed Brennon Twoyoungmen during an argument in Morley, west of Calgary, in October 2016 and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation. She admitted to stabbing Twoyoungmen, and the sole question at trial was whether she had acted in self-defence. The trial heard that Poucette was in a long-term and abusive relationship with the victim and had been assaulted on two different occasions on the day of the attack. Justice David Gates, who was the trial judge, described the relationship as “volatile and troubled” but rejected the claim of self-defence saying the attack was not reasonable. Poucette, who stabbed Twoyoungmen in the chest, did call 911 after the stabbing when Twoyoungmen was still alive but, due to confusion with the address, emergency responders didn't arrive for nearly an hour. Twoyoungmen had already died from his injuries by the time paramedics arrived. Poucette's lawyers argued before the Alberta Court of Appeal that there were errors in the trial, including the judge failing to properly consider the self-defence test and that Poucette was a victim of battered woman syndrome. The judges found the appeal was without merit and that the trial judge did not err in his assessment. "Ms. Poucette testified she acted in self-defence when she stabbed Mr. Twoyoungmen. She also asked the trial judge to find that she was abused by Mr. Twoyoungmen and that she was a victim of battered woman syndrome," writes Justice Bruce McDonald. "The trial judge also found, however, that Ms. Poucette did not view the assault that night to be different from other abuse she had suffered at the hands of Mr. Twoyoungmen," he added. "In conclusion, we dismiss the appeal." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Albertans can expect stronger public health measures to be announced Tuesday: premier

    As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, Albertans can expect an announcement on Tuesday about stronger public health measures, Premier Jason Kenney says. Kenney told a news conference on Monday that he was angered to see that a large group of people gathered over the weekend at a rodeo event in Bowden, Alta., in flagrant violation of the restrictions in place. "Given the issues we saw this weekend and the record-high cases reporting, we are developing a package of stronger public health measures, which I expect to announce tomorrow," he said. Grilled by reporters about his response to the pandemic's third wave, Kenney said his government continues to take the broad view that public health measures must be balanced against economic considerations. "The reason we are at this critical stage of the pandemic in Alberta — with record-high daily case counts and intensive care numbers — is precisely because for whatever reason, too many Albertans are ignoring the rules that we have in place," he said. Kenney said Alberta has essentially the same rules in place as British Columbia and Saskatchewan. "Their case counts are going down while ours are going up," he said. WATCH | Alberta premier frustrated by COVID-19 deniers: "This is incredibly frustrating for all of us. And this is why I am imploring all Albertans to take this seriously. I said ... last Thursday that if Albertans are not willing to do what's right, even though it's hard, then we will be forced to take further steps." Those further steps are likely to be announced Tuesday, he said. Government has 'sought to avoid' tougher rules Alberta could have the hardest lockdown imaginable, Kenney said, but if a large portion of the population refuses to follow the guidelines, rules would have little impact on case numbers. He put that down to a "behavioural difference" between Albertans and those in neighbouring provinces. "Clearly, what's happening right now cannot continue, and that's why we may be left with no tools left in the toolbox apart from broader, tougher restrictions — restrictions that we have sought to avoid but which may be necessary." The premier also announced that all teachers and school support staff and all child-care workers will able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday. WATCH | Former Alberta chief medical officer of health supports hard lockdown: Kenney said the provincial government estimates that more than 60 per cent of teachers and child-care workers and support staff workers have already been able to get the vaccine because of an age-based rollout. Vaccines will be given out on the honour system, he said. "We're watching our vaccine supply carefully and expect to open Phase 3 to bookings for the general population over the age of 16 in the very near future," Kenney said. Active cases highest since start of pandemic The province reported 2,012 new cases on Monday and four more deaths. Across Alberta, 658 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 154 in intensive care beds. Alberta identified another 1,900 variant cases. Variants now make up 64 per cent of active cases. The province reported 23,608 active cases on Monday, the highest total since the pandemic began in March 2020. Referring to the rodeo over the weekend, Kenney said those who took part were violating what he called "common-sense" public health measures. A rodeo in Bowden, Alta., over the weekend was held in flagrant violation of COVID-19 restrictions in the province and of what Kenney called 'common-sense' public health measures.(Justin Pennell/CBC) "That event was organized by people who simply don't care," he said. "Apparently they don't care about COVID, and they don't care about the sacrifices that millions of Albertans are making every single day." Alberta has the highest active case rate in Canada, with 508 active cases per 100,000 people — twice that of the next highest rate of 252 in Ontario. The government last week imposed new public health measures in hot spots across the province where there are more than 350 active cases per 100,000 people and at least 250 total active cases. The list of targeted communities includes Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge, Strathcona County, Okotoks and Rocky View County.

  • Suncor plans for all scenarios as talks to extend life of Terra Nova FPSO drag on

    As discussions over the future of the Terra Nova FPSO drag on, the lead operator of the offshore Newfoundland oilfield, Suncor Energy, is preparing for all contingencies, including decommissioning and abandonment. That has the lobby group representing the oil and gas supply and service sector in Newfoundland and Labrador deeply concerned about whether the idled floating, production, storage and offloading vessel will ever again operate in the offshore. "I hope we do not get to a point in the coming months where we are decommissioning the Terra Nova FPSO," Charlene Johnson, chief executive officer of the province's oil and gas industries association, better known as Noia, said in a statement Monday. She said abandoning the Terra Nova field would be devastating for the province, but Energy Minister Andrew Parsons said Monday that hope remains for a successful outcome. "Even though deadlines have come and gone, there continues to be conversations, and that to me always spells hope," Parsons told CBC News. Charlene Johnson is chief executive officer of the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil and Gas Industries Association, or Noia. (Terry Roberts/CBC) According to the offshore industry regulator, nearly 900 people were employed directly with the Terra Nova project at the end of 2019, and many more through indirect activities. But the Terra Nova has not produced oil in over a year, and hundreds of workers connected to the project have been laid off. For months, the vessel has been moored dockside at the Bull Arm fabrication site in Trinity Bay as Suncor and its six partners struggle to find an economically viable path forward for the project. Last week, Suncor issued a series of expressions of interests as talks between the companies and the provincial government continue over the fate of the field, and a $175-million grant being dangled by politicians as an incentive to save the project. Suncor is seeking proposals from companies who could do wellbore abandonment for the 30 wells tied to the Terra Nova production system, 11 other exploration and delineation wells, and carry out decommissioning of the Terra Nova FPSO. According to Suncor documents, the Terra Nova could be decommissioned later this year, and subsea abandonment work, which would require the services of a mobile offshore drilling unit and various support ships, could commence in the fall of 2022. Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's energy minister, says talks to find an economically viable path forward for the Terra Nova oil field are ongoing.(Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada) But Suncor is also seeking proposals from companies for the provision of subsea remediation and vessel services to support a modernization of the subsea facilities, located 350 kilometres east of St. John's. The second scenario would also require an expensive overhaul of the aging Terra Nova FPSO. "We needed to advance critical work that could support either outcome," Suncor Energy spokesperson Sneh Seetal wrote in a statement Monday to CBC News. In its documents, Suncor makes it clear that a final decision on the oilfield's future has not yet been made. Two deadlines have now come and gone for an agreement that would see the life of the field extended for at least another decade, and result in the production of another 80 million barrels of crude. The provincial government has offered $175 million in public money to Suncor and its partners, and a break on royalty payments to the province, on the condition that the FPSO undergoes a refit, and that it is returned to production on the Grand Banks. The province is also insisting that as much of the work as possible be carried out in the province. The money is part of a $320 million lifeline provided by the federal government to help protect jobs and lower carbon emissions in the offshore. Parsons said talks are ongoing, adding it's a complicated process with "competing priorities and different objectives" for the seven oil companies with ownership stakes. He said the province will not give up on the Terra Nova. "When you have something of this value that means so much to the workforce, the province, our treasury, I think it's incumbent upon us to never give up and have every conversation we can to see if we can explore this further," he said. Asked what issues are preventing a deal from being reached, Parsons said he was unable to provide any specifics because of confidentiality agreements. The Terra Nova FPSO is located about 350 kilometres off Newfoundland and Labrador, and has not produced oil since late December.(Suncor Energy) As for the millions in public money on the table, Parsons said there is no formal timeline for a resolution, but acknowledged that extended delays are in no one's interest. "Every day passing is a day people are not working, we're not producing [oil]," he said. Any decision that results in the abandonment of the field would have far-reaching impacts on the provincial economy, said Johnson. "We are perilously close to losing the 2021 season for maintenance and upgrades to the vessel, which in turn has a significant impact on Noia members in the coming years," she said. Since beginning production in January 2002, the Terra Nova has produced 425 million barrels of oil. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • U.S. sees Venezuela's Maduro 'sending signals' to Biden administration

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been “sending signals” to the Biden administration, but Washington will not ease sanctions without concrete steps toward free elections, a senior White House official told Reuters on Monday. The comments appeared aimed at dampening speculation President Joe Biden might start loosening the screws on Venezuela in response to Maduro’s agreement to allow the World Food Programme (WFP) to begin operating there and the release to house arrest of six former executives of U.S.-based Citgo in apparent goodwill gestures.

  • 22 COVID-19 cases in Sask. schools over the weekend as Regina students resume in-person classes

    After a weekend that saw Saskatchewan record 22 COVID-19 cases connected to 17 schools across the province, students in Regina are heading back to in-person classes Monday. School districts in the Queen City announced last week that they would return to classes after switching to remote learning at the end of March. Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools have said their decisions were based on recommendations from the local medical health officer who said there had been a reduction in cases among school-aged children. Last week, Regina Public Schools told CBC that the decision was made by the senior administration of Regina Public Schools and supported by the Regina Board of Education. Regina Catholic Schools said its board of trustees voted on a recommendation based on meetings between senior leadership and the local medical health officers, as well as the availability of staff. That vote was held in a closed meeting and details on who voted for the decision are not available. The return to in-person classes has has drawn flak from students and parents, as well as an epidemiologist with the University of Saskatchewan. Multiple cases at schools over the weekend The province reported 22 cases connected to 17 different schools between April 30 and May 2. None of the cases were located in Regina but were spread throughout the the rest of the province, including in Saskatoon, Lloydminster and North Battleford. Only one of the cases reported over the weekend have been designated as active outbreaks, according to the SHA. That was at Canora Composite High School in Canora on Saturday, which recorded two positive cases. The province declares an outbreak in a non-household setting when two or more people test positive for the virus. As of Monday, there are 31 active outbreaks at schools in Saskatchewan. Data released An epidemiological analysis from the SHA was distributed to Regina school districts on Friday that provides more details on what informed the decision to return to in-person schools. The analysis comes after an email obtained by CBC News last week indicated that health officials were not regularly providing the Regina Public Schools with the COVID-19 data that formed the core of their recommendation. According to the analysis, Regina recorded 1,134 cases related to schools from January to the end of April. The number of cases peaked between March 28 to April 3 with a slow decline in cases beginning the week of April 4 to April 10. That decline has continued with the SHA identifying only 25 cases last week. The SHA says its analysis found that of 845 cases related to school, only 14 per cent were likely to have been acquired in the school. The rest or, 727 cases, were acquired outside of the school. The report also says that adherence to public health measures — such as masking, distancing and cohorting — works. The SHA concludes by saying their analysis of case trends and patterns is set to continue and their recommendation will change if necessary.

  • Actress Maripier Morin withdraws nomination following fresh misconduct allegations

    MONTREAL — Quebec actress Maripier Morin is asking for her Artis gala nomination to be rescinded in the wake of fresh allegations against her related to sexual misconduct and racist behaviour. She made the comments during an interview broadcast Sunday on Radio-Canada's "Tout le monde en parle" television show. Morin is nominated for the top female role in a seasonal drama series for "La faille." The Artis gala is the viewers’ choice awards celebrating the most popular stars on Quebec television. Morin finds herself embroiled in more controversy following a La Presse report over the weekend that she allegedly made racist remarks, engaged in unsolicited sexual touching and physically assaulted several people between 2017 and 2020. The new allegations are in addition to those made last summer by singer-songwriter Safia Nolin, who had said Morin uttered racist statements in her presence and bit her on the thigh in 2018. Morin had publicly apologized following Nolin's accusations. Bell Media said last year it had dropped all the shows it carried on its streaming networks featuring Morin. She also had her nominations rescinded that year for the Artis gala and for the Gémeaux Awards, which honour television and digital media in Canada. On Sunday, Morin said, "I made the decision to withdraw my nomination," regarding the 2021 Artis award show, which is scheduled to run next Sunday. Morin said she was a "dependent alcoholic" who was "completely overcome with the feeling of being loved at all costs." “I thought I could do anything,” she said. She nodded when asked by co-host Anaïs Favron whether the newest allegations were true, adding she had undergone a three-week therapy session. Morin said she "deeply regrets" her actions and wants to apologize directly to those she has hurt. “To apologize here is a bit easy,” she said. "To make amends, you do it face to face so they can see how far you've come, what you've understood. My apologies will be sincere." She said she hopes her career isn't over and that she feels she has the right to continue acting. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Potlotek lobster traps seized for a 'variety of reasons,' says DFO

    A Mi'kmaw chief in Nova Scotia says a lobster fisherman whose traps were seized last week was fishing in accordance with his treaty rights. The seizure took place on April 30 — the first day of the Potlotek First Nation's spring lobster season. "This seizure is a failure of the government of Canada to accommodate our rights and a failure to uphold the honour of the Crown," said Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall in a news release. The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs said the moderate livelihood fisherman from the Potlotek First Nation had 37 traps seized by Fisheries officers. DFO said the removal of gear in St. Peters Bay was part of routine inspections to ensure the individual was compliant with the Fisheries Act. "Any fishing activity occurring outside of the Fisheries Act and associated regulations without an authorized licence or in contravention of a licence issued by the department is subject to enforcement action," the department said in an emailed statement. "Traps have been seized for a variety of reasons." The commercial spring lobster season in the area, known as LFA 29, also began on April 30. Marshall said the fisherman was following the limitations put in place by the Fisheries Department, as well as Potlotek's livelihood fishing plan, which remains under consultation with DFO. A number of First Nations communities in the province launched their own rights-based fisheries last year to mark the 21st anniversary of the historic Supreme Court of Canada decision that affirmed Mi'kmaw rights to fish for a moderate livelihood. In March, federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said Ottawa will not license any treaty-based fishery in Atlantic Canada unless it operates within the commercial season. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Dennis Oland's wife was afraid of him, according to violence complaint

    Lisa Andrik-Oland alleged in court documents that Dennis Oland assaulted, terrified and tried to control her before and after he was found not guilty of murdering his father, a prominent Saint John businessman. "I do not want to see my ex-husband physically alone because I am scared of him," Andrik-Oland told an officer of the court last June, almost a year after Oland was acquitted in Saint John of second-degree murder. After his acquittal, Oland and Andrik-Oland separated, and she was granted an emergency intervention order to keep him away from their Rothesay house. "I'm constantly feeling threatened and uncomfortable and intimidated and shown who I am," she told the adjudicative officer who heard the complaint. A publication ban on materials related to the complaint was lifted Monday. A jury found Oland guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland, at his Saint John office. The conviction was later overturned on appeal and, after a retrial before a judge alone, Oland was found not guilty in July 2019. Almost a year later, Andrik Oland gave a recorded interview under oath to get an order against Oland under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act. Andrik-Oland said her husband had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome. "He has lost his temper many times with me." She described several incidents to explain why she felt so afraid of him. On June 8, 2018, she said, Oland used his belt to tie her hands behind her back at a hotel room in Toronto. This was four months before Oland was scheduled to stand trial for murder a second time. Anrik-Oland wrote that people in the room next door called the police. "There was a physical altercation," she wrote. "Dennis at the time was going to begin his second trial so I told police everything was OK." Dennis Oland and his then-wife Lisa arrive at the law courts in Saint John during his second-degree murder trial.(Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press) When Andrik-Oland made the complaint, Oland was living elsewhere, and she was living in the family home considered a shared marital property. The day before her interview with the adjudicative officer, she said, Oland had entered the house without her permission and refused to leave, despite numerous requests. Andrik-Oland called police. "I kept saying to them … 'I don't feel safe,' and they said 'Unless there's an altercation there's nothing we can do,'" she told the adjudicative officer. Unable to get the police to act, she said, she had no choice but to file a complaint under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act. Andrik-Oland told the officer hearing the complaint that Oland had lost his temper "many times" with her. When the adjudicative officer asked her about historical abuse, Andrik-Oland said she'd been physically assaulted, threatened, financially and emotionally abused, and controlled by Oland. Going 'ballistic' She described a day during the months after his acquittal when she and Oland went by boat to a small island in the Kennebecasis River, where he physically assaulted her. Andrik-Oland said that he'd gone "ballistic" after she made a comment about him being on his phone. "I said, 'Since you're so stressed out, I would think you don't want to be answering your phone,'" she said. Oland started throwing coolers and chairs into the boat, then left her alone on the island for more than an hour. When he came back, he tied her hands and feet and dragged her down the beach. "He picked me up and threw me over his shoulder and carried me down to the beach, but when he got there he dropped me," she said through tears. "He dropped me, head first, down on to the rocks … my head split — cut — I got a cut and there was blood everywhere. "As you can imagine, my husband was accused of quite the crime, where there was a lot of blood. So, when he saw this he completely freaked out." Once she was in the boat, he held her head down to the bottom of the boat until they reached shore, Andrik-Oland said. There were other "events" similar to the one she described on the island, she said. "When you ask me why do I feel unsafe, it's because I don't trust my husband's reactions," she said. "I can say something wrong or look at him in the wrong way that he doesn't like or that he thinks is a criticism of him, and he associates me with trauma in his life." Andrik-Oland's allegations were never proven in court. This is because after reviewing the emergency order granted last June 10 by the adjudicative officer, Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of the Court of Queen's found the next week that there wasn't enough evidence to maintain the emergency order without a hearing. At the hearing held a few days later, Andrik-Oland's lawyer said her client and Dennis Oland had reached an agreement and asked that the emergency order be set aside. Publication ban lifted Andrik-Oland had also been granted a publication ban by the adjudicative officer, which covered the details of her allegations. The CBC and the Telegraph-Journal filed an application to remove the publication ban, and DeWare eventually ruled in their favour earlier this year. DeWare said the adjudicative officer didn't have the authority to impose the ban, which she said was "inappropriate and not in conformity" with the open-court principle. Andrik-Oland's lawyers appealed, but the publication ban expired Monday after they discontinued the appeal. They had argued that removing the publication ban would hurt their client and discourage victims from coming forward. Dennis Oland declined to comment through his lawyer.

  • A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Monday, May 3, 2021

    The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday May 3, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 226,014 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,051,490 doses given. Nationwide, 1,136,877 people or 3.0 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 37,075.879 per 100,000. There were 90,500 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 14,952,634 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 93.97 per cent of their available vaccine supply. Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis. Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 16,869 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 181,653 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 346.91 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 8,300 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 209,050 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply. P.E.I. is reporting 6,924 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 53,202 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 335.386 per 1,000. In the province, 6.67 per cent (10,585) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 61,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nova Scotia is reporting 44,835 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 320,910 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 328.836 per 1,000. In the province, 3.75 per cent (36,600) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 372,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.07 per cent of its available vaccine supply. New Brunswick is reporting 27,418 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 271,891 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 348.56 per 1,000. In the province, 3.46 per cent (27,015) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 298,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Quebec is reporting 38,187 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,256,401 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 380.57 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,448,799 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.42 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Ontario is reporting 53,880 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,378,249 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 366.139 per 1,000. In the province, 2.56 per cent (375,905) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,644,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Manitoba is reporting 4,185 new vaccinations administered for a total of 495,482 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 359.826 per 1,000. In the province, 5.33 per cent (73,445) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 553,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Saskatchewan is reporting 7,154 new vaccinations administered for a total of 450,823 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 382.327 per 1,000. In the province, 3.78 per cent (44,527) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 460,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.84 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Alberta is reporting 18,997 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,640,303 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 372.623 per 1,000. In the province, 6.85 per cent (301,398) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,694,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 39 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply. British Columbia is reporting 90,558 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,877,330 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 365.839 per 1,000. In the province, 1.79 per cent (91,731) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 82,200 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,054,690 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Yukon is reporting 348 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,165.92 per 1,000. In the territory, 54.29 per cent (22,657) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 89.57 per cent of its available vaccine supply. The Northwest Territories are reporting 1,207 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064.009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 per cent (21,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.27 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nunavut is reporting 333 new vaccinations administered for a total of 28,584 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 738.109 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.35 per cent (12,529) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply. *Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 3, 2021. The Canadian Press