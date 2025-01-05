Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

Pro-Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol during a March to Save America Rally on 6 January, 2021.

US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House.



Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.

The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatened lawmakers, leading to widespread arrests and accusations that Trump condoned the insurrection.

Trump and his supporters claimed that Joe Biden had stolen the election from him, that there was widespread ballot box fraud and that he was victim of a sinister plot by the Democratic party.

Trump never accepted his 2020 defeat.

Following elections last November, the roles are now reversed. Harris, who took over the Democratic candidacy from Biden in August, lost against Trump.

'Insurrection' debate

The provision bars anyone who has engaged in insurrection from holding office.

“We have just trained and trained and trained over the last four years.”



